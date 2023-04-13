Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Film & TV » The 1st Trailer of HBO's Adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's 'The Sympathizer' Is Here

The 1st Trailer of HBO's Adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's 'The Sympathizer' Is Here

Details
Thursday, 13 April 2023.
Written by Saigoneer.

The visuals give a glimpse into the mood and feel of the much-anticipated 2024 HBO adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. 

Since The Sympathizer TV series was first announced in 2021, details about the espionage thriller have continued to trickle out. This past fall, it was revealed that Kiều Chinh, MC Kỳ Duyên and Sandra Oh would be part of the ensemble cast alongside Hoa Xuande, Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le and Alan Trong. The new trailer offers the first insights into how Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr., best known as Iron Man's Tony Starks, will portray four distinct characters reflective of the American establishment.

Trailer via HBO Max.

The dark satirical tale focuses on an unnamed spy residing in California after the war with America and his integration into various communities in Los Angeles. Readers of the book will recognize numerous settings in the trailer including a take on the making of "Apocalypse Now" in the Philippines. 

Park Chan-wook, the auteur behind The Handmaiden and Oldboy, will direct at least three episodes of the series that he wrote with Don McKellar. It is being produced as a collaboration between HBO, Rhombus Media and A24, fresh off the latter's Best Picture Academy Award for Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Sympathizer was filmed in Los Angeles and Thailand and has yet to receive a specific release date in 2024. Meanwhile, The Committed, the second book in Viet Thanh Nguyen's Sympathizer trilogy was released in March 2021. 

[Top image via Deadline]

Related Articles

in Film & TV

HBO Adaptation of 'The Sympathizer' Casts Kiều Chinh, MC Kỳ Duyên, Sandra Oh

Hollywood stars Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr. are joined by a number of diasporic Vietnamese actors for the anticipated HBO adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Sy...

in Film & TV

Park Chan-Wook to Direct TV Series Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's 'The Sympathizer'

Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 2015 novel The Sympathizer will be getting a TV adaptation directed by Park Chan-wook, the auteur behind the success of The Handmaiden and Oldboy.

Paul Christiansen

in Loạt Soạt

'Bronze Drum,' an Entertaining, TV-Ready Reimagining of the Legend of Hai Bà Trưng

Turning a beloved but brief legend based on scant historical evidence into a page-turning novel is no easy task. But Phong Nguyen’s book Bronze Drum succeeds in depicting the upbringing and rebel...

Paul Christiansen

in Literature

How DiaCritics Creates a Platform for Diverse Vietnamese Voices From Abroad

“Vietnamese communities can sometimes/often demand conformity and tradition of people in order to feel a part of things; I have always seen diaCRITICS as an opportunity to trouble the definitions, pus...

Paul Christiansen

in Loạt Soạt

Thuận’s Novel 'Chinatown' Targets the Tedium of Migration

Vĩnh, born in Hanoi to a Vietnamese mother who studied in the Soviet Union and teaches English in France, and an ethnically Chinese father raised in Hanoi but now working in Chợ Lớn, dreams of the day...

in Film & TV

'How I Met Your Father,' Featuring Tien Tran, Hilary Duff, Drops First Official Trailer

Have... you met Sophie?

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2023 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved