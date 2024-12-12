Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Film & TV » New 'Số Đỏ' Movie Announced, Directed by Phan Gia Nhật Linh, Starring MONO

New 'Số Đỏ' Movie Announced, Directed by Phan Gia Nhật Linh, Starring MONO

Details
Thursday, 12 December 2024.
Written by Saigoneer.

Another classic of Vietnamese literature is heading to the big screen in the near future.

Over the past week, film enthusiasts in Vietnam have been buzzing with the recently announced film adaptation of Số Đỏ (Dumb Luck), one of the most iconic literature works of modern Vietnam. According to Deadline, the project was first unveiled at the Asia TV Forum & Market in Singapore, to be produced by Fremantle, Beach House Pictures and Vietnam’s Anh Tễu Studio.

Written by Vũ Trọng Phụng, Số Đỏ the novel came out in 1936 first as a serial on Hà Nội Báo. The book is a searing satirical attack on the rising bourgeoisie living in Hanoi at the time, using puns, absurdisms, and delicious situational ironies. It chronicles the life of Xuân Tóc Đỏ, a lower-class nobody with a cunning talent for trickery and fronting. By capitalizing on the society’s westernization trend, he was able to infiltrate and ascend the social ladder into elite culture.

Read Saigoneer’s review of Số Đỏ here.

The movie version will be written and directed by Phan Gia Nhật Linh with pop hearthrob MONO — in his acting debut — playing the lead role of Xuân. Linh first announced a similar adaptation back in 2020, though no actor was attached at the time, and the whole project was likely shelved for four years due to the global pandemic. MONO, whose real name is Nguyễn Việt Hoàng, first rose to fame as Sơn Tùng M-TP’s brother, but has since made a name for himself as a charismatic Gen Z pop star. It remains to be seen whether he can do the rather complex role justice.

Số Đỏ will be a collaborative effort between Vietnam, South Korea, and Singapore. South Korean CJ CGV will distribute the movie, but a release date has not been confirmed at the time of writing.

Related Articles

in Film & TV

Women in Post-Đổi Mới Vietnamese Cinema: From Archetypal to Multifaceted

In Vietnamese cinema, the female figure has long been employed to deliver macro-level messages rather than just mundane narratives.

Paul Christiansen

in Travel

How a Film Turned a Historic H'Mông Homestead in Hà Giang Into a Tourist Attraction

The photos don’t do it justice. That’s what you’ll often hear from people who visit Hà Giang to cruise its famed highway loop.

in Film & TV

The Charming 1990s Nostalgia in the Phim Mì Ăn Liền Cinematic Universe

If you lurk around online discussions of Vietnamese cinema, you probably have stumbled upon the term phim mì ăn liền, or “instant noodles films.” This popular Vietnamese expression describes local mot...

in Film & TV

'On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous' by Ocean Vuong Is Being Adapted Into a Movie

A prominent work of contemporary Vietnamese-American fiction is being adapted for the big screen.

in Film & TV

'Tro Tàn Rực Rỡ' Wins Top Prize at Film Festival in France

Recently, Tro Tàn Rực Rỡ (Glorious Ashes), a Vietnamese film directed by Bùi Thạc Chuyên, was awarded the highest honor at the Nantes Festival of Three Continents.

Khôi Phạm

in Film & TV

A (Non-Exhaustive) Ranking of 10 Vietnamese Queer Movies in History

How would you define a “queer” film?

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2024 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved