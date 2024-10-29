Saigoneer

Back Heritage » Hanoi » Rare Black-and-White Album Depicts a Historic Flooding in 1952 Hanoi

Rare Black-and-White Album Depicts a Historic Flooding in 1952 Hanoi

Details
Tuesday, 29 October 2024.
Written by Saigoneer.

The extreme weather patterns in recent years might make you worry that Vietnam’s drainage network is buckling under the pressure of rapid urbanization, but looking at these rare photos taken of a flood in Hanoi over half a century ago provides strange comfort that our soggy reality today might not be all that bizarre.

Last month, the wrath of Typhoon Yagi wreaked havoc on the majority of provinces in northern Vietnam, causing many deaths and destroying the livelihood of the people. While Hanoi was spared the worst repercussions of the storm, like devastating landslides, extended periods of heavy inundated local streets and toppled thousands of trees, paralyzing the city for hours. According to VnExpress, the rain when the storm made landfall battered the city from 2am to 7am, resulting in over 40 flooding hotspots.

In this collection of black-and-white photos, taken by a French author only known as Aubin, a particularly heavy shower on August 1, 1952 also turned Hanoian streets into “canals.” The streets were sparsely populated, so the flood didn’t seem to affect local life as much, and most commuters on bicycles could still make their way to their destinations, unlike our motorbikes today.

Have a closer look at a waterlogged Hanoi via the photos below:

A xích lô struggling to cross Trần Hưng Đạo Street.

A vintage car swam through the “river.”

A truck outside of Hàng Cỏ Train Station.

Look mom, it's a free swimming pool!

Not bothered by the wave of rainwater.

Locals living on Hàng Lọng Street.

No sidewalk.

Merchandise on the street inundated by the flood.

Thank god for non-motorized bikes.

[Photos via RedsVN]

Related Articles

in Hanoi

Postcard-Ready Vintage Album Highlights a Lonesome Hanoi in the 1920s

Looking at past albums of our cities today, I’m always stricken by a bewildering vastness — every street, every square, every building seemed to have been constructed in a ghost town, serving lonesome...

in Hanoi

[Photos] Memories of 1973 Hanoi in 22 Film Photos

Taken by an unknown photographer working for the American Department of Defense, these crisp color images capture Hanoi’s 1973 street life on film. Have a look below.

in Hanoi

A Personal History of Hồ Tây: Romance, Colonial Rule and Subsidy-Era Fishing Heists

My father-in-law has spent decades visiting Hồ Tây (West Lake). His personal story both contrasts and reflects Vietnam's history as a whole and, as a result, offers a profound insight into the im...

in Music & Arts

In 'Vietnam Retropunk,' a Young Illustrator Dreams of a Cyberpunk Hanoi

To Đặng Thái Tuấn, the talent behind illustration project “Vietnam Retropunk,” whimsical depictions of robots and animatronics sprouting out from everyday objects and activities embody the space in be...

in Hanoi

Street Photos in 1973 Capture a Rebuilding Hanoi After Linebacker II

In this collection of black-and-white photos taken by German photographer Horst Faas, Hanoi's streets seem bursting with life, but lurking behind innocent smiling children and packed tram rides are th...

in Hanoi

The Hustle and Bustle of Hanoi Streets in the 1950s

Chaotic streets and bustling markets, Hanoi in the 1950s was not much different than it is now.

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2024 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved