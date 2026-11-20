Before weather apps, there were dragonflies. For generations, farmers and fishermen would predict the weather by observing the altitude of dragonflies, as demonstrated by the old Vietnamese proverb: “Chuồn chuồn bay thấp thì mưa, bay cao thì nắng, bay vừa thì râm.” The closer to the ground dragonflies flew, the likelier that it would be to rain. As we now know, the reason for this peculiar phenomenon is that dragonflies fly closer to the ground to feed on smaller insects that are weighed down by the moisture in the air before rainfall. In a city of erratic weather, the dragonfly is perhaps a better predictor of rain than our phones. Or at least that used to be the case.

A few weeks ago, I was surprised to find dragonflies hovering right above my head. It wasn’t something I would’ve noticed if the act of noticing had not already been on my mind. Just recently, I had read (six years late) an obituary of the late anthropologist David Graeber encouraging readers to embody the spirit of noticing the unnoticed. “A few days ago I noticed that I hadn’t been pooped on by a bird for many years,” writes the author. “I feel like I used to get pooped on by birds semi-regularly. Is my memory fooling me? Are the intervals statistically unlikely? Is this because of a change in my location? Or is it the localized manifestation of the massive nationwide decline in bird populations? What are birds doing anyway?”

As I watched dragonflies hover over my head, I found myself asking similar questions. Where have all the dragonflies gone? I could not remember the last time I saw a dragonfly in Saigon. Is my memory deceiving me? Is it that I simply spend less time outside than I used to? Is it that I no longer observe my surroundings with the same detail I used to? Has the dragonfly population in Saigon been quietly depreciating right under our noses?

“Chuồn chuồn bay thấp thì mưa, bay cao thì nắng, bay vừa thì râm.”

Dragonflies had been a core part of my childhood growing up in Saigon. When dragonflies would descend from the heavens onto earth, we knew to take their presence as an omen — whether consciously or instinctively, I cannot remember — of the rainfall to come that would soon soak and rejuvenate all life. Like the occasional rumblings of an airplane, the sounds of dragonflies whizzing around were oddly disconcerting, a reminder that there were things in life whose scale and force were far greater than us tiny children. All we could do was to absorbently stare in half terror, half awe.

But as sacred as these messengers of rain seemed, they too were not immune from the inevitable facts of life and death. For from time to time, I would find the same creatures that would be darting around in the air dead, motionless on the ground — such bodies I would often gently pick up and hold in the palms of my hands. Though I knew the dragonflies were dead, I held them with much care, for I did not dare damage their bodies further than I had found them. Most mesmerizing were of course their wings, gracious and delicate, patterned like stained glass. It had always surprised me how stiff yet light their bodies felt. Their lightness felt like new consequence of lifelessness, as precious as life itself.

Where have all the dragonflies gone? I could not remember the last time I saw a dragonfly in Saigon. Is it that I simply spend less time outside than I used to? Has the dragonfly population in Saigon been quietly depreciating right under our noses?

Fast forward to today, rarely do I find dragonflies, dead or alive. To reassure myself that I was not being hysterical, I asked other Saigoneers if they too had noticed the disappearance of dragonflies in Saigon. Almost always, the reaction goes the same: a pause to think and then a voice of surprise expressing agreement. Unfortunately, there is a lack of data and research on dragonfly populations in Saigon, which makes it difficult to say for certainty that dragonflies have indeed been disappearing from our city. That said, regional and global trends seem to support our suspicions. As the IUCN reports, more than a quarter of all species of dragonflies and damselflies in South and Southeast Asia are threatened with extinction, due to clearing of rainforest areas and wetlands (more than 90% of wetlands in Saigon have disappeared since the 1990s), as well as effects of pesticides, pollutants, and of course, climate change, which we are now officially past the point of limiting to 1.5°C.

Compared to chuồn chuồn's vision, human seems almost blind.

What a shame it is that dragonflies are seemingly disappearing from our urban landscape, given the truly astonishing wonder of their being. Some facts about dragonflies:

They rank among the world’s fastest insects, capable of flying at speeds of almost 60 kilometers per hour While us humans have one lens per eye, dragonflies may have up to 30,000 lenses per eye, granting them almost 360 degree vision of their surroundings. Astonishingly, dragonflies mate by forming a heart-shape due to their peculiar anatomy. Dragonflies were not always tiny creatures. In prehistoric times, ancestors of dragonflies had wingspans up to 60 centimeters. Lastly, dragonflies are lethal hunters, with a hunting success rate of 97%. They will prey on all kinds of insects, whether mid-air or perched on plants, including smaller bugs like mosquitos and midges, but also moths, butterflies and even other dragonflies.

It would have absolutely shocked my younger self to learn that the creatures that seemed so harmless in my palms were in fact ruthless killers. At the same time, I don’t think knowledge of such facts would have diminished the affection I felt for the majestic creatures.

The biggest childhood myth in Vietnam: letting a dragonfly bite your belly button will unlock the swimming skill. Illustration by Hannah Hoàng.

Chuồn chuồn cắn rốn, biết bơi. If a dragonfly bites your belly button, you will learn how to swim. The famous proverbial saying is the basis for Trần Mạnh Hảo’s popular children’s poem ‘Chuồn chuồn cắn rốn.’ In it, a child recounts catching a dragonfly and having it bite its belly button in order to learn to swim. Afterwards, he jumps into a pond, but finds himself merely sinking and swallowing water. “From now, how can anyone ever believe again in the spell of a dragonfly’s bite?” the child remarks. “Oh dragonfly,” the child calls upon the fellow creature. “You spend your whole life flying over land, how can you teach others to swim?” Little does the child know, to add another fun fact, that dragonflies are actually aquatic for most of their life.

The story is funny, but also heartwarming, in the way that only innocence, observed at a distance, can be. The magic of the dragonfly was always going to be faux, of course. What does seem to me, however, truly magical is the fact that there was once a time when each of us too approached the world with enough openness, humility, and tenderness to have possibly believed in such a myth at all.