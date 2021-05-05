Morning Stories: Vietnam Suspends Discharging People From Quarantine Centers

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Several arrested following deadly fire at Ho Chi Minh City apartment building: source. [Tuoi Tre]

- HCMC: Nearly 100 journalists vaccinated against Covid-19. [SGGP]

- HCMC district to launch public bike service in September. [VnExpress]

- HCMC private university academics dismissed for plagiarism. [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Vietnam stops discharging people from quarantine centers. [Saigon Times]

- Condo building in Hanoi locked down after Indian expert tests positive for Covid-19. [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam Airlines employees return about US$43,417 to passenger. [SGGP]

- Vietnam prepares plans to host two International Army Games events. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- South Africa plans to end controversial captive lion industry. [National Geographic]

- Vietnamese students in Laos get support amid COVID-19. [Vietnam+]

