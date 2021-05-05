Saigoneer

Morning Stories: Vietnam Suspends Discharging People From Quarantine Centers

Wednesday, 05 May 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Saigon

- Several arrested following deadly fire at Ho Chi Minh City apartment building: source. [Tuoi Tre]

- HCMC: Nearly 100 journalists vaccinated against Covid-19. [SGGP]

- HCMC district to launch public bike service in September. [VnExpress]

- HCMC private university academics dismissed for plagiarism. [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Vietnam stops discharging people from quarantine centers. [Saigon Times]

- Condo building in Hanoi locked down after Indian expert tests positive for Covid-19. [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam Airlines employees return about US$43,417 to passenger. [SGGP]

- Vietnam prepares plans to host two International Army Games events. [Tuoi Tre

Other

- South Africa plans to end controversial captive lion industry. [National Geographic]

- Vietnamese students in Laos get support amid COVID-19. [Vietnam+

Video of the Day:

