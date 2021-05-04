Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Weekend Stories: New Local Covid-19 Cases Recorded in Ha Nam, Vinh Phuc, Hanoi

Weekend Stories: New Local Covid-19 Cases Recorded in Ha Nam, Vinh Phuc, Hanoi

Details
Tuesday, 04 May 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Michael Tatarski.

Saigon

- Two more metro trains set to arrive in HCMC next week. [Saigon Times]

- HCMC suspends many nonessential services. [Saigon Times]

- Two Chinese disappear from HCM City quarantine site. [Dan Tri]

Vietnam

- Vietnam files patent litigation for local rice varieties in Australia. [VnExpress]

- Panasonic stops producing TVs in Vietnam. [VnExpress]

- Da Nang locks down hospital over suspected COVID-19 case: source. [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam records 12 local coronavirus infections in 24 hours. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Expert urges national stay-at-home order as India’s Covid-19 cases near 20 million. [Straits Times]

- Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years. [The Guardian]

Video of the Day:

