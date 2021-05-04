Weekend Stories: New Local Covid-19 Cases Recorded in Ha Nam, Vinh Phuc, Hanoi

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Two more metro trains set to arrive in HCMC next week. [Saigon Times]

- HCMC suspends many nonessential services. [Saigon Times]

- Two Chinese disappear from HCM City quarantine site. [Dan Tri]

Vietnam

- Vietnam files patent litigation for local rice varieties in Australia. [VnExpress]

- Panasonic stops producing TVs in Vietnam. [VnExpress]

- Da Nang locks down hospital over suspected COVID-19 case: source. [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam records 12 local coronavirus infections in 24 hours. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Expert urges national stay-at-home order as India’s Covid-19 cases near 20 million. [Straits Times]

- Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years. [The Guardian]

Video of the Day: