Weekend Stories: Swimming Class for Children and Old Villa Conservation in HCMC

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC living costs cheaper than many Southeast Asia peers. [VnExpress]

- HCMC seeks to balance economics, conservation for old villas. [SGGP]

- Ho Chi Minh City to tax lessors of residences, business spaces. [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Tien Giang takes measures to supply water to more households. [Vietnam+]

- Construction suspended at controversial urban project in Nha Trang. [Dan Tri]

- Ministry encourages swimming classes to reduce risk of drowning. [SGGP]

- Vietnam university publisher apologizes Australian author, pulls journalism book over plagiarism. [Tuoi Tre]

- Low immunity rate, varying vaccine efficacy concerns behind Việt Nam’s cautious approach to 'vaccine passports'. [Vietnam News]

Other

- Laos, Thailand report big rises in new COVID-19 infections. [Vietnam+]

- Why India’s worsening Covid crisis is a dire problem for the world. [The Guardian]

Video of the Day: