New Proposal Plans Metro Line Linking Long Thành Airport, Thủ Thiêm

The Ministry of Transportation is seeking feedback on a proposal for a VND484.7 trillion (US$3.42 billion) railway line that would span nearly 42 kilometers to link the currently under-construction Long Thành International Aiport in Đồng Nai with Thủ Thiêm in Saigon.

Local authorities and other agencies are being asked to offer input on the urgency of the project, proposed route, land use and needs, funding, station connectivity and site clearance solutions according to VnExpress. A group of Korean consultants will review the pre-feasibility report prepared by Vietnamese consultants.

The proposed line's 41.8-kilometer main route (11.7 kilometers in Saigon and 30.08 kilometers in Đồng Nai) will be approximately two-thirds above ground and one-third via tunnels. There will be 16 elevated stations and four below ground while an additional 4.4 kilometers of track will be constructed for depot access.

Construction could start in 2026 and the project would become operational by the beginning in 2030. Expanding in phases, the line will utilize nine four-car trains by 2035, 28 trains between 2045 and 2055, and finally 31 six-car trains by 2055. At its peak, it will be able to carry 30,000 to 40,000 passengers per hour in each direction. The cars will reach speeds of up to 110km/h on the main route and 80km/h in tunnels.

A budget of more than US$3.4 billion has been set for the proposed project. Over VND58.6 trillion (US$2.39 billion) is expected to come from the state budget and VND26.1 trillion (US$1.06 billion) provided by Offical Development Assistance (ODA) loans. Included in the costs is VND5.5 trillion (US$221.4 million) for site clearance and compensation affecting an estimated 140 hectares of land from 302 households.

The plan aims to reduce expected traffic to the new airport which is scheduled to open in 2026 and can currently only be accessed via the already-congested Long Thành-Dầu Giây Expressway. The project aligns with the bevy of other rail projects currently planned for or being constructed in southern Vietnam, including eight Saigon metro lines, and the Bình Hòa-Vũng Tàu Railway.

