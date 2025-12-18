Saigon Unveils Plan to Build 2 Pedestrian Bridges Over Tôn Đức Thắng Street

Tourists will soon lose one of their favorite “crossing Saigon streets is so crazy!” filming locations when two new pedestrian bridges connecting to Bạch Đằng Wharf are completed.

The locations of the two planned pedestrian bridges. Graphic by Tâm Thảo and Minh Nga via VNExpress.

Late last week, city authorities approved the proposal for a walking bridge spanning Tôn Đức Thắng from Nguyễn Huệ in front of the Majestic Saigon Hotel and a bridge at Thái Văn Lung Street. April 30 next year is set as the target completion for the pair.

Current pedestrian crossing situation. Photo via Lao Động.

The need for the bridges is obvious, given the crowds that regularly gather on Nguyễn Huệ for events and routine enjoyment alongside the 2021 Bạch Đằng Wharf upgrades that have helped make it a destination for activities, including fireworks and the recent Reunification Day lightshow. Currently, moving from one to the other involves crossing chaotic lanes of traffic, which is understandably dangerous and intimidating to all but the most experienced Frogger enthusiasts.

Rendings of the bridges from Nguyễn Huệ (left) and Thái Văn Lung (right) via VNExpress.

More than mere practical pieces of infrastructure, the city intends for the two bridges to be architectural landmarks that beautify the city. Flowing steel arches will typify the bridge from Nguyễn Huệ, while the one from Thái Văn Lung will feature a mesh arch structure with a resonant green color profile. Elevators on both sides of the bridges beside stairs will increase accessibility. To reduce disruption caused by the installation process, pre-fabricated steel structures will be built at factories and transported.

Rendings of the wharf after the bridges are installed. Image via VNExpress.

In addition to the bridges, two piers are set to receive enhancements by the upcoming Tết. Specifically, Pier B and Pier C-Ba Son will receive landscaping with blooming flowers filling Pier C. Lighting systems, water irrigation and other facilities will also be added to the area.

Image of Pier C with flowers via VNExpress.

The total cost of the work is set at VND80 billion (US$3 million), with VND50 billion allocated for the pedestrian bridges. The funds are available via a public-private partnership on a build–to–transfer basis. By providing the funds, private investors will have permission to install LED screens to display advertisements on the bridges and piers as well as operate beverage kiosks.

The work coincides with the ongoing efforts to make Saigon's riverfront an attractive spot for residents and tourists. In addition to the wharf refurbishment, which included landscaping and bathrooms, authorities have recently announced plans for dozens of new parks. Meanwhile, construction of a pedestrian bridge from the wharf across the Saigon River to Thu Thiêm is moving forward, with the first pillar placed this year. That project with an estimated pricetag of more than VND1 trillion (US$38.46 million), is expected to be finished in 2027.