Saigon Approves Plan to Extend Metro Line 1 to Long Thành International Airport

Plans for eventual metro access to the Long Thành International Airport are taking shape.

With Sagion’s new international airport having already received its first flight and regular operations expected to begin in the middle of this year, authorities are moving forward with plans to establish access via urban railway. Notably, this month, the Hồ Chí Minh City People’s Council approved a resolution to extend the currently operational Metro Line 1 to Long Thành International Airport under a public-private partnership.

The need for rail access to the airport is obvious, as current transportation options are limited. Travel via the HCMC–Long Thành expressway, National Highway 1, and National Highway 51 already experiences congestion that will be exacerbated by airport traffic. Conservative estimates place current travel time at 2–3 hours.

Đồng Nai Province will be the executing agency for the recently approved line extension, set to run 41.4 kilometers across three sections. Beginning at the Suối Tiên Station, it will stretch 6.1 kilometers to the Đồng Nai provincial administration center, then 28.2 kilometers to Station SA, which is planned to connect to the Metro Line 2 Bến Thành–Thủ Thiêm section, and then 7.1 kilometers to the airport. Implementation is expected to last from 2026 to 2029.

The extended line is designed to operate at 110 kilometers per hour in the open and 80 kilometers per hour in tunnels. Funds for the plan, which is estimated at more than VND60.26 trillion (US$2.29 billion), include VND3.41 trillion for site clearance in Đồng Nai and VND915 billion in HCMC.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Thaco announced ambitious plans to have the metro line from Bến Thành to Thủ Thiêm and a connecting railway from Thủ Thiêm to Long Thành Airport operational by 2030. Authorities have yet to decide on who will implement or fund these projects, but Thaco, an urban development and residential real estate company, is preparing for the responsibility, as evidenced by the addition of a Railway Project Investment and Construction division.

Plans for the portion of Metro Line 2 extending from Thủ Thiêm to Long Thành Airport. Image via VNExpress.

Of course, these plans and proposals, including a direct connection to Tân Sơn Nhất, are nothing new, with discussions of them going back at least a decade. Dates for opening operations have similarly been offered and revised over the years, alongside vigorous calls to speed up implementation. In the meantime, a robust expansion of bus lines is in the works, with seven proposed lines connecting to urban hubs alongside various road, bridge and overpass embellishments.

[Top image via HCMC Tourism Magazine]