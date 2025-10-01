Saigoneer

Back Heritage » Saigon » Lycée Marie Curie: The High School That Has Stood the Test of Time

Lycée Marie Curie: The High School That Has Stood the Test of Time

Details
Wednesday, 01 October 2025.
Written by Saigoneer.

Marie Curie High School, also called Lycée Marie Curie in French or Trường Trung Học Phổ Thông Marie Curie in Vietnamese, is a public high school located in Saigon’s District 3.

Madame Curie, the famous Polish-French chemist, was the first woman to receive a Nobel Prize, and the first person to receive two Nobel Prizes, an achievement that is all the more impressive since they were in two different areas of science.

The lycée that bears her name was established in 1918 by the French colonial government as an all-girls school. The private school taught mostly French expatriates, in addition to a few local Vietnamese. All classes were conducted in French. 

Among the Vietnamese student population, most were children of wealthy families or government employees. They also often specialized in subjects that were popular in Europe but undeveloped in Vietnam. Many Vietnamese alumni shared with PhD candidate Nguyễn Thụy Phong during her research on the school that the lycée was a safe haven for free speech and creativity, a privilege they were grateful to have had.

The architecture of all eight classroom blocks is heavily influenced by French design principles. These influences are most apparent in the entrance gate, the lush gardens and the fountain. Much of the original structure remains unchanged decades later.

From 1970, the school began allowing male students. In 1975, the school was handed over to the Hồ Chí Minh City Education and Training Department, and the French teachers returned home.

In 1997, the school transitioned to a semi-public model. For a time, it was the largest co-ed high school in the country, with more than 5,000 students attending classes each year. Eventually the school reduced its enrollment to increase the quality of education.

Today it is a public high school with about 3,500 students. In 2015, it was finally recognized as a heritage site.

Though most other schools held over from colonial times have since changed their names, Marie Curie High School’s has stayed the same. Take a tour of this historic school through ages below.

[Photos via Flickr user manhhai]

Related Articles

in Saigon

A Brief History of District 1's Collège d’Adran, Saigon's Oldest School

Driving past the Saigon Zoological and Botanical Garden toward Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh Street, many of us might not notice the presence of Võ Trường Toản Secondary School and Trưng Vương High School. The two ...

in Saigon

The City That Never Sits Still: Traffic in 1994 Saigon via Photos by Ed Kashi

In Saigon on Wheels, American photojournalist Ed Kashi managed to capture the pulse of a simpler Saigon.

in Saigon

[Photos] A Visual History of Saigon's Rainy Season Through the Eras

Oh, rain.

in Saigon

[Photos] Lycée Pétrus Ky: Saigon's Famous School for the High-Achieving

Lycée Petrus Ky is the former name of the school now known as Le Hong Phong High School. Established in 1927, it is one of the oldest operating high schools in Vietnam.

in Saigon

From Vauban Citadel to Modernist Icon: The History of Turtle Lake

The area of Công Trường Quốc Tế and Turtle Lake (Hồ Con Rùa) has been through many changes both in design and function throughout the history of Saigon. First, it housed a gate for a Nguyễn-dynasty ci...

in Saigon

Hidden in the Heart of D5, an Architectural Vestige of 1970s Vietnam-Korea History

For years now, the verdant pine green pavilion in the heart of Hòa Bình Park in District 5 has been a familiar landmark for denizens of Chợ Lớn.

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2025 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved