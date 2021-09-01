Saigoneer

Back Heritage » Saigon » [Photos] A Visual History of Saigon's Rainy Season Through the Eras

[Photos] A Visual History of Saigon's Rainy Season Through the Eras

Details
Wednesday, 01 September 2021.
Written by Saigoneer.

Oh, rain.

Not five months ago, we were begging for a deluge to take away the insufferable heat of pre-rainy season. Today, we’d give a kidney to avoid having to drive — or worse, get off and push our motorbikes — down a flooded street during our evening commute.

Rainy season is an annual excuse for Saigoneers to focus their frustration on a single subject, and though we may guffaw and claim it gets worse every year, the residents of old Saigon had to navigate the flooded streets of the city without the likes of Uber, or even a heads-up from the Weather Channel.

Here’s how old Saigon fared during the rainy months, courtesy of Flickr hero manhhai:

A 1930s coachman and his makeshift raincoat.

Rain pools outside of an American military hospital near Tan Son Nhat Airbase, 1965.

Women head for cover as rain falls near Ben Thanh Market, 1966.

A downpour turns the corner of Le Loi and Pasteur into a river, 1966.

A cyclo driver navigates the floodwaters of Le Loi and Cong Ly (now Nam Ky Khoi Nghia), 1968.

Rain falls outside Cho Lon's Capitol Hotel on Dong Khanh Street (now Tran Hung Dao), 1967-1968.

Nguyen Hue after a rainstorm, 1969.

Rain falls on Tu Do Street (now Dong Khoi).

Cyclo drivers work in the rain, 1971.

Pedestrians take cover under the awning of a downtown hotel.

[Photos via Flickr user manhhai]

Related Articles

in Saigon

[Photos] Exploring Downtown Saigon Via These 10 Snapshots From the 1970s

What are the people in these photos doing today?

in Saigon

[Photos] 12 Snapshots of Downtown Saigon From Over 30 Years Ago

What can travel photos tell us about the places depicted, especially when it’s been decades since the shots were captured?

in Saigon

[Photos] 30 Film Photographs That Take You Back to 1965 Saigon

What draws viewers to the spectacle that is old photographs?

in Saigon

Street Cred: Dauntless Antiwar Icon Nguyen Thai Binh and His Tragic Death

If one were to see the streets of Vietnam as a tangled network of people whose names they took, every city would resemble a messy collection of historical fragments.

in Saigon

Street Cred: Phan Đình Phùng, My Great-Great-Great-Great-Great-Grandfather

An unassuming street named Phan Dinh Phung runs through Saigon’s Phu Nhuan District. It is named after a Vietnamese revolutionary who led rebel armies against French colonial forces in the 1880s ...

in Saigon

[Photos] 10 Incredible Shots of 1960s Saigon by William Ruzin

It takes seven to ten years for a human body to replace every cell to the point it consists of entirely different atoms.

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved