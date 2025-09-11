Revisit the Colorful, Diverse Universe of Multinational Xe Đò in 1990s Saigon

Saigoneers who spent their formative years in the 1990s will remember an era of secondhand products of mixed origins. This unique feature of daily life also extended into the transportation realm.
In the immediate years following the đổi mới reform, as Vietnam’s manufacturing capabilities were still lackluster, most local households turned to gently used appliances from Japan, which offered the ideal balance between affordability and endurance. Secondhand clothing was provided by the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) in bulk. In the universe of public buses, however, the models in use were a mixed bag from various nationalities.
This album of Saigon buses, compiled by Flickr user Ian Lynas, gives us some glimpses into the colorful and diverse world of public transport back in the 1990s. These include Isuzu from Japan, DeSoto from the US, DAF MB200 from the Netherlands, Renault Goélette from France, and more.
The term “public transport” is used loosely here, as the bus service known as “xe đò” by its users wasn’t fully operated by the government, but small co-ops (hợp tác xã). Each co-op was free to create bus routes, hire drivers, and manage its finances; routes included both intracity transport and interprovince coaches.
To maximize profits, owners often procured used vehicles from overseas, buying whatever other countries were willing to offload no matter how old or patched-up they were, resulting in a truly chaotic bus experience for riders. Depending on the route and co-op, one could be sitting on plush leather seats or rickety deathtraps on four wheels. In Japan's case, for example, buses operated under a strict turnover system where vehicles must be retired after 10–15 years of use, even if they were still in good conditions, so many of these ended up in Southeast Asia.
In 2001, the city decided to step in to straighten out the bus scene by limiting the age of vehicles in use to just 20 years and offering bus owners subsidies to buy new vehicles. Nearly 90% of buses operating at the time became “expired.”
Reacquaint with some of Saigon’s most iconic vintage buses from the 1990s below:
Photos by Ian Lynas via RedsVN.