Are we entering a post-literate world? Is the death of reading upon us? Such questions are gripping precisely because they speak to certain humanist anxieties many of us feel in the current age of AI. But they are difficult to answer, not only because of ambiguity in available statistics on the subject, but also because it is not at all clear what reading constitutes in the first place. Does reading solely belong to books and the written word? Are we reading, for instance, when we listen to audiobooks? Can we ever not be reading, as long as we are awake? Who counts as a reader and who decides? Is reading an inherently political act?

Dogma Collection’s latest exhibition “left on read,” co-curated by Minh Nguyễn and Linh Lê and open to the public until Feb 28, 2027, invites visitors to come ponder about such questions of reading and more.

Envisioned as a hybrid between an exhibition, library, and a pop-up bookstore, on the ground floor of the building are neatly ordained cabinets of a curated selection of books for sale from small and independent press, as well as various magazines from across the world. On other floors, one finds displayed a combination of archival materials and contemporary artworks that engage with the subject of reading and the written word as they relate to “knowledge transmission, social mobilization, and imagination.” And scattered throughout the exhibition also are cushioned chairs, just so slightly uncomfortable as to initiate, as the design team behind the exhibition appear to suggest, the reading experience of an airplane seat, that peculiar liminal space ever so conducive to focused reading.

Central to the exhibition is, unsurprisingly given its theme, none other than a book: specifically, an exhibition guide in the form of a dandy pink booklet. In it, one finds, as expected, a guide to artworks on display, but also other intriguing essays that are almost worth reading just for their own sake. In such essays, readers will find visions for a dream library after which the exhibition has been modeled, the questioning of the point of literature itself, as well as a survey of the role that literacy and print has played in the history of Vietnamese revolutionary struggle and nation-building. The booklet is essential for a comprehensive experience and understanding of the exhibition. Indeed, the first thing any visitor should do before anything is to pick up a booklet, find a seat, and read.

So, what is reading, anyways? Of course it is a deeply contested and philosophical question. As a start, however, we might note that reading is often thought about as an activity that occurs in the abstract: the process of information from texts that unfolds in that immaterial realm of thought itself. In reality, however, reading of course never simply exists in the abstract. In every instance, reading cannot but occur situated in specific historical circumstances, mediated by materiality.

Such materiality and historical specificity of reading and the written word is showcased in the archival material scattered throughout the exhibition: a photograph of the making of guerilla pamphlets in southern Vietnam, copies of state-run magazines by the Democratic Republic of Vietnam that aimed to shape a socialist vision for the future, or propaganda posters that necessitated the spread of literacy for effectiveness, achieved via the Bình Dân Học Vụ campaign launched in 1945 following the August Revolution, when 95% of the population could not read nor write.

Screened on the fourth floor in a sequestered projection room, Indian-born Singaporean artist and writer Shubigi Rao’s feature-length film These Petrified Paths (2023) too spotlights the materiality of textuality itself. In detailing the struggles that numerous women have taken on to preserve Armenian literature against censorship and erasure, the film renders books as more than simply vessels for the transference of words, but splendors in themselves, testaments to their very own survival. If the archival material displayed across the building indeed constitutes a “library” of its own, it is certainly one that asks to be “read” differently.

On the same floor where Shubigi Rao’s film is screened, Thảo Nguyên Phan’s works are organized along what could be described as a path drawn by metal curtains that periodically open and close. On opposing sides of two walls are two short black-and-white films by Phan that each stage recitations, audible already from as far away as adjacent floors. At the end of the path hangs ‘Mysterious Objects at Dusk (Flaneurs)’ (2026), a piece that calls upon the notion of the flâneur, described in the booklet as “an urban explorer who strolls around and observes the city as a bystander [...] who can maintain a distance from commodity culture,” popularized by the German philosopher Walter Benjamin in his writings on Parisian arcades. Composed of hand-embroidered silk, wood, brass, and mirrors, the shape of the piece is reminiscent of storefronts or display windows, as if to figure the flâneur as a kind of reader, and the exhibition viewer a kind of flâneur, an idea reinforced by the spatial and auditory design of the floor.

On the suspended silk surfaces are embroidered the phrases “arcades of invisible affection" and “a night stroll with aesthetic flâneurs,” words that are doubled faintly in mirrors behind the silk. Strangely enough, however, the reflections omit a view of the viewer themself, the result of which is a kind of alienation where words are presented as (like the commodity form as theorized by Marx) existing in relations between themselves rather than mediated by social relations. There, language merely glimmers on the surface; or perhaps surface is all there is. The alienating otherness of language and textuality is again a theme central to Hà Ninh Phạm’s works exhibited on the topmost floor, though this time spatialized with interiority and depth.

Aside from what reading is or was, we might also ask the question of what may become of reading. Lesley-Anne Cao’s installation ‘Amphibian palm’ (2024–present) is most provocative in the way it captures certain anxieties felt in the present moment of the future of reading. Against a background of music composed by A.X. Ledesma, displayed are three tanks of water with wave makers that turn the pages of submerged “books” made of satin, gazar, and waterproof paper. The image calls to mind numerous issues that are particularly prescient at our current conjuncture: climate change and the increasing frequency and severity of typhoons in Southeast Asia, the race to construct data centers and their mass consumption of water, as well as, relatedly, fears of entering a post-literate age. As pages flutter in the water, reading occurs without a subject, a supernatural sight that is as disconcerting as it is strangely soothing. Might reading be a site of hope in the present moment? A bulwark against the feared decimation of human intelligence and life? Or will it have always been misguided to place such high optimism on the written word? Streaks of rainbow on surrounding walls, refracted via the water tanks from overhead lights, direct our attention elsewhere.

In her introductory essay in the exhibition guidebook, co-curator Minh Nguyễn explicitly pays homage to the first modern libraries of Vietnam that were built during the French colonial period. It is worth noting that, while established for administrative purposes and colonial governance, as popular urban spaces, the ways in which the native population used and inhabited the colonial libraries subverted and pushed the boundaries of their intended norms. Many came to read and seek knowledge, of course, but many others also came to seek cool from the heat, nap, socialize and converse. It is in this spirit that left on read is envisioned as at once an exhibition, a pop-up bookstore, and a library. As Minh Nguyễn writes, left on read is a space “where you can come to think about what reading is, and also to read.” Though this is by no means framed as an imperative. “Or,” she suggests alternatively, “come to do what the press scolded people for doing in the colonial libraries: find cool in the heat, meet a lover, nap.”

And I must confess, I did indeed take a nap on my visit to Dogma. In the dim, cool projection room of These Petrified Paths, I found my body, initially sat upright, slowly decomposing and folding upon itself in languor until I finally fell into a snooze atop the bed of cushioned tiles underneath. To have met a lover would’ve been great, but on that swelteringly hot day, a luscious nap under the AC was just as fine too.

Photos courtesy of Dogma Collection.

Dogma Collection’s exhibition “left on read” is open to the public until Feb 28, 2027 at Dogma, 27A Nguyễn Cừ, An Khánh Ward, HCMC.