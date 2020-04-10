[Photos] The Joy and Heady Rush of Getting Caught in Saigon's Off-Season Rain

Right in the middle of the sweat-drenched, sun-singed, punishing April heat, Saigon welcomes the season’s rare showers with open arms.
Over the past days, Saigoneers were treated to a few instances of off-season rain providing much-needed relief to the hottest month in southern Vietnam. On April 8, residents in Go Vap and Tan Binh reported a few hours of rain, while yesterday, the majority of Saigon and other southern provinces rejoiced during a drizzly afternoon.
According to the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center, Tuoi Tre reports, a low-pressure area has formed over the region, so the uncharacteristically damp weather is likely to persist for the next few days, bringing off-season rain and thunder to southern Vietnam.
From April 15, however, the heat will return and with it, high temperature of up to 35oC during the day for most of the southern region.
Jubilee, shock, relief, calmness, a sense of cautious optimism — Saigon denizens reacted to these April showers in different ways. Here are some that Saigoneer managed to record during yesterday’s rain: