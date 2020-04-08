Saigon Postcard No. 23: A Round of Applause

"Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'"

As Covid-19 throws the world into disarray like an untethered coral polyp tossed against the rocks during a violent squall, Vietnam remains somewhat stable; life relatively routine. There is a reason for this. Keeping the country from falling into chaos demands the generosity, diligence and hard work of doctors, nurses, delivery drivers, store clerks, garbage sweepers and security guards.

Saigoneer says "thank you" with the postcard below (click image to flip):