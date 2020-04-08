Saigoneer

BackArts & Culture » Postcard » Saigon Postcard No. 23: A Round of Applause

Saigon Postcard No. 23: A Round of Applause

Details
Wednesday, 08 April 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Illustration by Hannah Hoang.

"Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?'"

As Covid-19 throws the world into disarray like an untethered coral polyp tossed against the rocks during a violent squall, Vietnam remains somewhat stable; life relatively routine. There is a reason for this. Keeping the country from falling into chaos demands the generosity, diligence and hard work of doctors, nurses, delivery drivers, store clerks, garbage sweepers and security guards. 

Saigoneer says "thank you" with the postcard below (click image to flip):

Related Articles

in Saigon

Tourist Bookings in Saigon Drop by 50% Post-Tet Due to Covid-19

Since the Tet holiday, tourism has fallen by 50% compared to the same period last year because of fears related to the coronavirus. 

in Health

Vietnam Only Records 4 New Covid-19 Cases Over the Weekend

The nation's tally for Covid-19 cases hit 241 on Sunday night, but Monday arrived without any new patients testing positive since the previous evening.

in Music & Arts

A Vietnamese Curator Is the Latest Victim of Discrimination Due to Coronavirus

Discrimination against people of Asian descent has increased with the spread of the coronavirus.

in Health

Coronavirus Update: 30 Cases in Total; 13 New Cases Linked to London–Hanoi Flight

It was a grim weekend for Vietnam as, after three weeks with no new Covid-19 cases and 100% recovery rate, the number of patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus ballooned to 30.

in Health

Coronavirus Update: 57 Cases, Compulsory Masks and Saigon's Nightlife Closures

Despite tightening restrictions on movement and air travel, Vietnam’s number of Covid-19 cases jumped from 39 last Thursday to 57 by the end of Sunday.

in Health

Coronavirus Update: Vietnam’s Cases Rise to 39; Patients' Health Improves

Nine new coronavirus cases in Vietnam have been confirmed within the last three days.

Video »

A Cruise up the Saigon River

Video »

Meet Ta Anh Dung, the One-Legged Martial Arts Master of Tao Dan Park

Video »

One Night at Epizode, Vietnam’s Largest Island Music Festival

Video »

Rooftop Concerts: Limebócx – 'Yêu Nhau (Qua Cầu Gió Bay)
Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved