Saigon Postcard No. 24: A Slice of New Saigon

Saigon is a cake with many bakers.

Rather than the work of a single person with a vision, Saigon's countless layers have been assembled by a variety of planners, architects, construction teams and engineers across decades. Without a shared recipe, the dish is an eclectic mishegoss of flavors.

The under-construction metro line, with accompanying underground station and shopping areas at Ben Thanh Market, have added a thrilling new filling, effectively turning a simple sheet cake into an extravagant layered cake.

See what we think it might taste like by clicking the image below: