Hẻm Gems: 3 Hào, a Retro Industrial Cafe in D7 for Night Owls on Deadlines

What do you think of when imagining a cafe? For me, it's plants in every corner, small and cute paintings that adorn the walls, or a light- and neutral-colored space that brings a sense of peace to customers. What would happen if a coffee shop attempted to subvert most of these elements? This is the case of 3 Hào Cafe, a combination of vintage industrial ambiance and, of course, good drinks.

I am just a typical university student, one who was constantly smothered in deadlines and crippling anxiety that I may not be able to meet those deadlines. This state, in one way or another, forces me to stay hyper-focused and finish my work, which was why, in the first two years of university, I was always scouting on Instagram for affordable coffee places around District 7, especially since I couldn’t fully concentrate in my dorm which I associated with a strong urge to fall asleep. Thus, I stumbled upon 3 Hào Cafe on a random sunny Saturday morning, as it happened to be surprisingly close to where I live. Seen from the outside, I wasn’t sure what to expect because it looked similar to many other coffee shops in the area, but my lack of anticipation was turned upside down in the best way possible when I finally decided to go in.

Upon setting foot inside, the overwhelming strangeness of the space hit me, to the point that I had to double-check the Google Maps location and their social media to confirm if this place was indeed a cafe. With other coffee shops in Saigon, I am familiar with their cozy style, which focuses on either a natural atmosphere through an abundance of plants; or an “artsy” vibe, with paintings and cute statues for customers to paint on. 3 Hào has a more minimalistic approach to interior design. Though there are still some plants, grey walls surround vintage moridenki desk lamps, old steel tables and chairs; and industrial lamps hang on the ceiling. I felt like I was working and having coffee in a 1990s Vietnamese factory rather than a typical cafe, as the design and furniture pieces seemed to have been taken straight from an industrial space.

As for me, the bustling atmosphere, combined with the factory-like setting, oddly motivated me to work and study hard, especially when I felt comfortable doing my assignments in a space that reminded me of normalized physical and mental labor. The entire industrial environment subtly encouraged me to work hard as a way of blending in with the lively atmosphere, alongside the people who were doing the same. On the other hand, the comfort of just relaxing at this cafe, listening to music, and reading a book with a side of nice, decadent drinks is impeccable in my mind, especially during the periods when there aren’t many customers inside the cafe, and I can fully indulge in its peaceful atmosphere while unwinding. 3 Hào Cafe even remains open past midnight, becoming a respite for anyone who needs a long and focused stay, whether to complete their work or simply rest after a stressful day.

Contributing to 3 Hào’s industrial ambiance are many distinctive decorative objects: old typewriters, Vietnamese books from the 1980s and 1990s, unique-looking water bottles, etc. They all evoke a sense of nostalgia for visitors, prompting them to remember either their childhood or their parents’ childhood. For example, the worn-out steel tables and chairs may take guests back to their past school days, when they studied on the same table and chair set; the peculiar water bottles remind them of beer bottles that their fathers drank from back in the day. These items also expose younger, born-in-the-2000s generation of customers like mine to a bygone era in Vietnam, inviting us to explore a world that only exists in our parents’ memories. Being able to look at them, to immerse myself in a time I didn’t live through, is a surreal experience, as I can connect to the memories of those who were born way before me through my own eyes, getting to know the past lives and identities etched on these items.

Although most of 3 Hào’s charms are in its unique aesthetic and atmosphere, the drinks here are also a plus point, especially when they are relatively inexpensive, yet delicious. One of their best-selling items on the menu, and one that I usually order, is the salted cream matcha latte. At first, it looks like every other matcha latte with cream on top, but upon simultaneously drinking it and eating the cream with a spoon, I realized that not only is there a nice balance between the milk and the matcha, but the salted cream’s sweetness and saltiness blend perfectly, not making the drink too sweet but subduing the matcha’s overpowering grassy taste. However, if matcha latte isn’t your preferred drink, there are plenty of other items on their menu that you could try, such as the salted coffee or the mango yogurt.

Since that fateful Saturday, 3 Hào has become an ideal cafe for me, providing me with a place to go to other than my school and my dorm, whether to finish upcoming assignments or to just take a break from the outside world. It may not be decorated with lush plants or beautiful paintings, but it gives me something better: the comfort of focus, familiarity, and the feeling that I’ve stepped into someone else’s memories — and created my own out of them. Thus, if you are in the area, don’t hesitate to visit this lovely coffee shop and immerse yourself in its nostalgic, industrial atmosphere.

To sum up:

Opening time: 7:30am–2:30am

Parking: In front of the cafe (bike only)

Contact: 0909884991

Average cost per person: $ (Under VND100,000)

Payment: Cash, Transfer

Delivery App: None

3 Hào Cà Phê 46 Street No. 53, Tân Quy Đông Residential Area, Tân Hưng Ward, HCMC