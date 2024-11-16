Exploring the Power of an International Community at International School Ho Chi Minh City

Success at the International School Ho Chi Minh City (ISHCMC) can be measured according to many metrics. From IB DP test scores well above the world average to impressive academic careers post-graduation and a strong reputation of sustainability and service, ISHCMC students achieve in a variety of ways. No singular aspect of the school can be credited with empowering this legacy of excellence, but one integral element is certainly the school’s thriving international community.

Celebrating its 31st birthday next month, ISHCMC has proven to be a world-class institution that embraces a culturally diverse group of families and teachers that currently represents more than 60 countries. Strengthened by their respective passions, traditions, experiences, and outlooks, they are united by a common purpose to inspire learning and well-being.

ISHCMC proudly embraces a community of families and teachers from 60+ countries, excelling in classroom diversity and cultural mix.

It takes more than putting students with different passports in the same room to create an international community. ISHCMC takes an active role in establishing and nurturing the community to ensure it thrives. These efforts include hosting cultural and community events and a comprehensive calendar of parent workshops supported by their dedicated Vietnamese, Korean, and Japanese parent liaisons.

Parents of all backgrounds can feel overwhelmed when looking at their child’s daily schedule and annual benchmarks. The many acronyms, foreign terms, and emerging pedagogical concepts can make it difficult for parents to keep up, regardless of their mother tongue. ISHCMC thus schedules over 60 workshops per year for parents to better understand how best to support their children. These workshops, provided in several languages, help parents develop the type of close connection with the school needed to ensure their children get the most from their education.

Senior students in a group study session with their teacher.

Parents also have the opportunity to connect with the school community on a more personal level, developing new skills of their own and making long-lasting friendships in the thriving international community. Rhino Academy is an adult enrichment program that offers classes such as volleyball, languages including Vietnamese and German, and even practical daily tasks like obtaining a legal motorbike license. In addition to giving adults a way to improve themselves, these classes are terrific opportunities for families to meet one another and form friendships that grow off campus.

Rhino Academy offers classes that promote growth and help families build friendships beyond campus.

For families that have recently arrived in Vietnam or don’t have a strong English foundation, perceived language and cultural barriers can be intimidating. But ISHCMC ensures that all families can take an active and comfortable role in their children’s pursuit of an international education while understanding school life and curriculum thanks to established parent liaison groups for Japanese, Korean, and Vietnamese families. In addition to helping translate workshops and interpret during teacher conferences, they serve as trusted cultural ambassadors who can help navigate complex situations.

ISHCMC both celebrates its cultural diversity through colorful events such as the World Food Fest and Flag Parade, while also recognizing the importance of being unified under one ISHCMC community. For example, the recent Rhino Family Fun Night had games, art activities and even a special performance by Saigoneer-favorite Saigon Soul Revival, which brought the entire “Rhino” community together.

Various ISHCMC communities come together to celebrate unity and diversity at the annual Flag Parade ceremony.

The school also recognizes the importance of building a community beyond its school walls instilling Global Citizenship through partnerships with Anh Chi Em social enterprise and hosting external events for the wider community such as the upcoming Festive Bazaar.

The partnership with Anh Chi Em Social Enterprise aims to engage the ISHCMC community in projects that improve lives and enrich education.

Drawing guests from local and expatriate communities in Saigon, the November 30th Festive Bazaar will bring together an array of vendors, activity providers, and organizations to create a festive experience for families in the city that engages everyone with different cultures and traditions. Delicious local and international food will be served alongside seasonal treats from around the world while a festive market sells toys and gifts. Performances, games, and activities will abound including a scavenger hunt, family yoga, roller disco, arts and crafts, and a giant advent calendar raffle. A highlight will be the ISHCMC heritage exhibition, celebrating the school’s 31st birthday with video footage, photography, and memorabilia dating back to the 90s. The entire experience is a favorite time for current ISHCMC community members to enjoy each other’s company as well as a great introduction to newcomers interested in learning just how strong the community is. Get your free admission ticket here.

ISHCMC's website +84 (28) 3898 9100 Primary Campus | 28 Vo Truong Toan Street, D.2, Ho Chi Minh City Secondary Campus | 1 Xuan Thuy Street, D.2, Ho Chi Minh City