Saigoneer

Back Heritage » Vietnam » The Splendor of Hát Bội, as Depicted in Vintage Posters for the 1889 Paris World's Fair

The Splendor of Hát Bội, as Depicted in Vintage Posters for the 1889 Paris World's Fair

Details
Monday, 09 May 2022.
Written by Ann Ann. Top image by Simona Nguyễn. Images courtesy of Ngọc Nguyễn.

From the end of the 19th century to the beginning of the 20th century, hát bội left a major mark on the hearts and minds of many viewers, including French colonizers. The French brought this form of folk performance art to the 1889 Exposition Universelle in Paris, a world’s fair organized to showcase international cultures. Scenes of hát bội can be seen on promotional materials, souvenirs, and lithograph prints from back then.

A poster advertising the 1889 Exposition Universelle.

Hát bội can be traced back to the 12th century, when it was first performed as a pastime activity for royal members and noble families. Gradually, the colorful art started to reach other demographics through traveling troupes on boats across the Mekong Delta. Over time, hát bội became a significant cultural artifact, taking root in the life and leisure of southern Vietnamese, and even nationally. Hát bội often imbues moral lessons, promotes grace and respect, praises the good, chastises the bad, and seeks good fortune for the next harvest season.

A poster with the caption: “How we entertain soldiers in the Far East.”

Thanks to its popularity, hát bội artists have always been invited to perform at Kỳ Yên festivals in southern Vietnam, with the sounds of their production signifying an exciting time to be had by all. Kỳ Yên festivals are usually held at the start of the year in villages to wish for an auspicious year. One show tends to be a long event, extending to several nights and divided into different acts. An example is San Hậu, which takes three performances to finish the story. Thus, many fans practically abandon their family while the troupe is in town to participate in the festivities.

An illustration of a hát bội show. Image via the Claude Debussy Archival Center.

An illustration depicting a hát bội performance at the 1889 Exposition Universelle. Artwork by Frederic Baile. Image via Vẽ Về Hát Bội.

A painting by Paul Doumer depicting the production. Image via Gallica digital archive.

During their occupation of Vietnam, the French studied and were fascinated by the art of hát bội, a distinctly Vietnamese form of folk art.

A hát bội show at the Paris world's fair.

A lisographic print of hát bội actors.

One example is Vua Đời Đường (Tang-Era Emperor) is a play directed and produced by Nguyễn Đông Trụ. The production chronicles the assassination attempt on Lý Tiên Vương orchestrated by his brother-in-law, who schemed to steal the throne. The aspiring murderer was assisted by four court mandarins during a royal banquet. After narrowly escaping death, the king managed to survive thanks to the help of his adopted son. Following the violence, he returned to the throne. The play was a polarizing performance among foreign academics due to the novel way it approached costume design, music, and musical execution. Still, one can’t deny that many viewers and critics were enchanted by the unique tones of Vua Đời Đường. French composer Debussy even compared it with Ring des Nibelugen, an opera by Wagner. It was reportedly the inspiration for his composition ‘Pour Les Quatres.’

Hát bội on commemorative plates from 1889.

As part of the 1889 world’s fair, scenes of people watching and performing hát bội were portrayed in many promotional materials and souvenirs, so we now have a chance to glimpse how this centuries-old art form has existed through the eras.

Behind the scenes of a play.

Related Articles

in Vietnam

A Brief Primer on Vice and Sex Trade in Colonial Vietnam

War loves sex. Sex loves war.

in Vietnam

Chợ Âm Phủ and the Embattled History Behind Hanoi's Book Street

19/12 Street was once a mass burial ground for those who died in the National Resistance against France in 1946. The event shaped the history of the city and the relationship that thrived for 71 years...

in Music & Arts

Saigon, East of New Orleans: The Surprising Global Roots of Vietnam's Funeral Kèn Tây

Of all the forms of music one hears on the streets of modern-day Saigon, the sounds of the marching bands accompanying funeral processions stand out as absolutely unique.

in Vietnam

[Illustrations] This Set of Gouache Paintings Showcases Rural Life in 1890 Nam Dinh

Step into the life of a Nam Dinh resident in 1890 through this series of vintage paintings.

in Vietnam

Hanoi Demolishes Colonial-Era Factory to Make Room for Office Complex

A French-built factory at 61 Trần Phú, Hanoi is being destroyed to make way for a multi-purpose building.   

in Vietnam

What a Set of Art Homework From 1930 Long Xuyên Teaches Us About Past Vietnam

Much like their descendants today, schoolchildren of 1930s Vietnam also took art classes as part of their syllabus. In this rare collection of what was essentially our grandparents’ homework, we can s...

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2022 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved