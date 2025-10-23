These Rare Photos From 1997 Are a Time Capsule of Vietnam's Transformations

The 1990s were a time of significant change in Vietnam.
All around the world, technological developments, including computers and the internet, were causing seismic shifts in cultures, lifestyles and surroundings as the century neared its conclusion. In Vietnam, these changes coincided with economic reorientation, opening to global markets, and a general, nationwide financial boom.
Photographer Hoàng Đình Nam, working for AFP, captured photos in 1997 that articulate the unique moment in Vietnam wherein new technologies, fashions, and ideas were being integrated into local livelihoods. While the photos may now conjure a sense of nostalgia, at the time, they would have represented the height of flashy modernity in all its resplendent potential.
Have a look at some of the photos via RedsVN below to compare what was new at the time contrasted with some enduring scenes of past decades.
[Top image: Coca-Cola's “trade bottle caps for bicycles” promotion offered the allure of finding a complete set of caps that could be traded for a bicycle, but criticisms mounted when no one turned up with the cap bearing a seat.]