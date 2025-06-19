Saigoneer

A Collection of Scenes in 1964 Saigon, Bến Tre, Biên Hòa on Film

Thursday, 19 June 2025.
In 1964, Saigon’s Phù Đổng Roundabout didn’t feature the towering bronze statue of folk hero Thánh Gióng. Instead of the congestion hot spot the intersection is known as today, it was actually spacious and airy, with nary a shop or bubble tea parlor in sight.

These film shots, taken by American serviceman Chris Newlon Green, are perhaps some of the most well-preserved and –composed images of 1960s Vietnam that we’ve come across: arty night shots with light painting, intimate portraits, and expansive landscapes: Green shows a knack for photography, aided by the roll of film’s incredible colors.

Follow the chronicles of Green’s stay in Vietnam through the photos below:

Phù Đổng Roundabout.

The intersection between Trần Hưng Đạo (right) and Trần Phú (left).

Downtown Saigon from above.

The Đề Thám-Trần Hưng Đạo intersection.

Mekong Delta children.

The holiday home of Madame Trần Lệ Xuân in Bến Tre.

A villa in Bến Tre.

A bird's-eye view of Vũng Tàu.

A Vietnamese lady in Long Hải.

An inter-province bus in the Mekong Delta.

A ferry taking commuters from Mỹ Tho to Bến Tre.

Biên Hòa from above.

A rubber plantation in Biên Hòa.

The central roundabout of Bến Tre.

A railroad bridge in Bến Tre.

Vĩnh Kim Market in Châu Thành, Tiền Giang Province.

Going across towns by boat was and still is a common aspect of life in the Mekong Delta.

[Top photo: Phù Đổng Roundabout at night/Photos vis Redsvn]

Partner Content

