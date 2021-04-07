Saigoneer

Morning Stories: Ben Thanh Station, Fines on Noisy Clubs, and Vaccinations

Wednesday, 07 April 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC calls for investment in construction of Ben Thanh metro station. [SGGP]

- Ride-hailing app secures own pick-up lane at Ho Chi Minh City airport. [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- CAAV proposes accepting Covid-19 vaccine passports. [Saigon Times]

- Gov't to slap tougher fines on karaoke, dance clubs violating night curfew. [VnExpress]

- Danang to invest over VND15 trillion to improve environment. [Saigon Times]

- Ministry urges to review Covid-19 vaccination priority groups. [SGGP]

- Hanoi to replace red maple trees along two major streets. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Yahoo Answers will be shut down forever on May 4th. [The Verge]

- Osaka to set new record with more than 800 new COVID-19 cases. [Japan Times]

Video of the Day:

