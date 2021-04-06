Morning Stories: E-Medical Records, Fish Deaths, and Food Safety Fines

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Many eateries in HCMC fined for food safety violations. [Saigon Times]

- Fish die en masse in HCMC after heavy rains. [VnExpress]

- Ho Chi Minh City’s inundation flashpoint deep in floodwater after brief rain. [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Quang Ninh licenses giant photovoltaic cell factory project. [Saigon Times]

- Woman trafficked to China finds way back home after 30 years. [VnExpress]

- E-medical records’ data to be connected among hospitals from July 1. [VNS]

- Farming, forestry, seafood export value up almost 20% in Q1. [VNS]

- Scorching weather continues in southern Vietnam as unseasonal rains reduce. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- We still don’t know the origins of the coronavirus. Here are 4 scenarios. [National Geographic]

- Photos of suspect looking on after Taiwan train crashed trigger outrage. [Straits Times]

