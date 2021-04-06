Saigoneer

Morning Stories: E-Medical Records, Fish Deaths, and Food Safety Fines

Tuesday, 06 April 2021.
Written by Saigoneer.

Saigon

- Many eateries in HCMC fined for food safety violations. [Saigon Times]

- Fish die en masse in HCMC after heavy rains. [VnExpress]

- Ho Chi Minh City’s inundation flashpoint deep in floodwater after brief rain. [Tuoi Tre

Vietnam

- Quang Ninh licenses giant photovoltaic cell factory project. [Saigon Times]

- Woman trafficked to China finds way back home after 30 years. [VnExpress]

- E-medical records’ data to be connected among hospitals from July 1. [VNS]

- Farming, forestry, seafood export value up almost 20% in Q1. [VNS]

- Scorching weather continues in southern Vietnam as unseasonal rains reduce. [Tuoi Tre

Other

- We still don’t know the origins of the coronavirus. Here are 4 scenarios. [National Geographic]

- Photos of suspect looking on after Taiwan train crashed trigger outrage. [Straits Times

Video of the Day:

