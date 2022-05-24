Here's What a Night of Post-Football Đi Bão Looks Like in Saigon and Hanoi

In Vietnam, the dynamic between football and đi bão is not much different from monsoon rain and garden mushrooms.
For 11 days this month, the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) took place in Hanoi, drawing in thousands of athletes and spectators from across the region. The last event of the tournament was the final match of men's football between Vietnam and Thailand at the Mỹ Đình Stadium, a nail-biting mano a mano between two of ASEAN's strongest teams.
A world-class header by forward Nhâm Mạnh Dũng at the 83’ mark drove the entire country into a frenzy as it sealed the fate of Thailand as the tournament's silver medalist. Vietnam eventually won 1-0 and our streets started to rumble with an exuberant stampede of gleeful supporters.
From Hanoi to Saigon, congregations of fans poured into the streets, brandishing vuvuzelas, drums, pots and pans; bringing along children, flags, and even pets to immerse in the raucous display of nationalism that is đi bão.
If you don't follow sports or are someone who deeply values quietude, this celebratory commotion might be hard to understand, especially when it clogs practically every major city artery and fills the night with loud noises.
Yet, for many Saigoneers and Hanoians, the football victory was the perfect occasion to revel in life and bask in one another's resonating joy (and perhaps body odor), especially after two years of anxiety and despair, when mere proximity to another human being could lead to grave consequences.
Saigoneer's photographers were among the bão crowd on the streets of Hanoi and Saigon on Sunday, here's what our lens captured: