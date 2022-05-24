Saigoneer

Back Society » Sports » Here's What a Night of Post-Football Đi Bão Looks Like in Saigon and Hanoi

Here's What a Night of Post-Football Đi Bão Looks Like in Saigon and Hanoi

Details
Tuesday, 24 May 2022.
Written by Saigoneer. Photos by Linh Phạm and Alberto Prieto.

In Vietnam, the dynamic between football and đi bão is not much different from monsoon rain and garden mushrooms.

For 11 days this month, the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) took place in Hanoi, drawing in thousands of athletes and spectators from across the region. The last event of the tournament was the final match of men's football between Vietnam and Thailand at the Mỹ Đình Stadium, a nail-biting mano a mano between two of ASEAN's strongest teams.

A world-class header by forward Nhâm Mạnh Dũng at the 83’ mark drove the entire country into a frenzy as it sealed the fate of Thailand as the tournament's silver medalist. Vietnam eventually won 1-0 and our streets started to rumble with an exuberant stampede of gleeful supporters.

From Hanoi to Saigon, congregations of fans poured into the streets, brandishing vuvuzelas, drums, pots and pans; bringing along children, flags, and even pets to immerse in the raucous display of nationalism that is đi bão.

If you don't follow sports or are someone who deeply values quietude, this celebratory commotion might be hard to understand, especially when it clogs practically every major city artery and fills the night with loud noises.

Yet, for many Saigoneers and Hanoians, the football victory was the perfect occasion to revel in life and bask in one another's resonating joy (and perhaps body odor), especially after two years of anxiety and despair, when mere proximity to another human being could lead to grave consequences.

Saigoneer's photographers were among the bão crowd on the streets of Hanoi and Saigon on Sunday, here's what our lens captured:

Bão in Hanoi

This truck is on fire-uhhhh.

Vuvuzela is a hot commodity for one night.

An entrepreneurial spirit.

This impromptu production of Les Miserables might not comply with the child labor code.

The sign says "no parking," but does it count if you just stop driving to wave a flag?

There might not be a dress code to đi bão, but we're pretty sure both these cases are under- and overdressed for the night's activities.

It's recommended by doctors to routinely air out your underarm perspiration every 10 yells of "Việt Nam Vô Địch!"

Bão in Saigon

I spy something yellow.

Look, it's the Saigon Botany Collective in the crowd.

"I am but a hapless feline, living a life constantly subjected to ill-advised ministrations by lowly humans. Put me down or I solemnly swear to embellish your chamber with excrements tonight."

It's always good to stay hydrated, even while you're climbing on vehicles in public.

One of the biggest health risks in public crowds is flatulence.

The only flaw in this image is the fact that they didn't color-code the dog. 9/10 good puppy, but lacklustre team spirit.

How to keep a flag while zooming down the street on a motorbike.

As long as the color scheme matches, if you wave it fast enough perhaps no one will notice?

Related Articles

in Sports

Alleged SEA Games Branding Designs Draw Criticism for Numerous Typos

The 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), set to take place in two months, have faced a number of hurdles since it was announced years ago.

in Sports

Vietnam Wins Gold Medals in Men's and Women's Football at SEA Games

After a gold medal in men’s football last night, Vietnam ended the SEA Games 2021 with a historic medal haul and successfully defended our reign in both men’s and women’s football.

in Sports

With 205 Gold Medals, Vietnam Finishes 1st at SEA Games, Breaking Previous Record

The closing ceremony, which took place last night May 23, officially marked the end of this year’s Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games).

in Sports

2 Fans Fly to the Philippines With 60kg of Food for Vietnam's Female Football Team

Wholesome.

Chris Humphrey

in Culture

At Hanoi's Thousand-Year-Old Flute Kite Festival, Melodies and Prayers Cross the Sky

Passed down by village forefathers since the Dinh Dynasty, Ba Duong Noi Village’s kite festival has become a source of pride for the local community. With three bamboo flutes attached to each kite, it...

Chris Humphrey

in Asia

Inside Cambodia's Floating Village, Where 40% of People Are Ethnic Vietnamese

Chong Kneas floating village, only 15 kilometers south of Siem Reap, is one of hundreds that line Tonle Sap Lake. Tens of thousands of families live in these clustered homes, around 40% of whom are Vi...

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2022 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved