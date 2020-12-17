Saigoneer

BackHeritage » Asia » [Photos] An Idyllic Slice of 1957 Cambodian Life

[Photos] An Idyllic Slice of 1957 Cambodian Life

Details
Thursday, 17 December 2020.
Written by Saigoneer.

Vietnam isn't the only country in the region to change dramatically over the last several decades.

While we're huge fans of photos that transport us back to bygone eras of recent Vietnamese history, it's no less interesting to get a glimpse of our neighbors back in the day as well.

The below shots were taken in Cambodia in 1957 by LIFE Magazine photographer John Dominis. They portray Phnom Penh, the capital, as well as the famous ancient temples of Angkor Wat outside Siem Reap and some views of the Cambodian countryside.

In fact, some parts of these scenes haven't actually changed very much in the intervening years: the gilded Royal Palace still takes up prime real estate near Phnom Penh's riverfront, while the spectacular ruins and giant trees of Angkor still stand.

At the same time, it's hard not to look at these pictures and wonder what became of the people in them: their smiles and movements were captured 18 years before the genocidal Khmer Rouge swept into power, plunging Cambodia into terror and poverty, setting the country back decades.

Wander around Cambodia over 60 years ago below:

Outside the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh.

A traditional dance performance.

Visitors at Angkor Wat.

A pair of monks at Angkor.

Tree roots consume a temple gate at Angkor.

A rural Cambodian market.

Recess at a school in the countryside.

Women weave fabric.

Say amok!

[Photos via RedsVN]

Related Articles

in Vietnam

[Photos] Feel the Pulse of a Fast-Changing Vietnam in the 1990s

By the mid-1990's, Vietnam's astounding economic transformation was well underway.

in Vietnam

[Photos] From the National Geographic Archive, Slices of Life in 1952 Vietnam

Mostly taken by National Geographic photojournalist Joseph Baylor Roberts, these excellent shots are among the best images of 1952 Vietnam that one can encounter.

in Saigon

[Photos] Amble Along the Familiar Streets of District 1 in 1969

Was Saigon more colorful in the past?

in Saigon

[Photos] Exploring Downtown Saigon Via These 10 Snapshots From the 1970s

What are the people in these photos doing today?

in Vietnam

[Photos] The Coastal Life in Nha Trang in a Timewarp

You can practically taste the salty sea breeze and hear the occasional wafting of rock music in these photos of Nha Trang from the late 60s, early 70s.

in Vietnam

[Photos] What Vintage School Assignments Can Teach Us About 1933 Vietnam

Cultural artifacts like artwork can reveal fascinating insights into our ancestors’ past life, though the pieces below are far from the kind of artistic creations that get featured in museums.

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved