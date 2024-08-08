There's a Dark Context Behind These Seemingly Random 1930 French Sketches

Can visual representations of colonial activities produced with immoral intent become works of art?
In 1931, France held the Exposition coloniale international (International Colonial Exhibition) to show off their colonial possessions' material, resources, and human wealth. France and other allied empires including Belgium, the US, and Italy constructed homes, villages and buildings filled with the traditional arts and crafts of colonized people amongst information boasting the “civilizing” effect of colonialism. Representatives of the foreign cultures were imported to perform in traditional attire or nude and kept in cages — an egregious example of the “human zoos” popular in Europe in the 19th and early 20th century.
A massive undertaking, the event was planned for 25 years and drew an estimated nine million visitors. Aimed at presenting France's colonial efforts positively, historians now theorize it didn't change anyone's opinion, one way or the other, but did make France a significant amount of money via ticket sales.
Many of the buildings built for the exhibition remain in France today and have been repurposed for various public purposes with the art and artifacts finding homes throughout the world. This series of sketches titled “La vie militaire en Indochine” (Military Life in Indochina) was produced by a French artist named Moresco-Mollon and presented in the Indochine section of the exhibition. Freed of their context, they provide an interesting look at the liminal space occupied by the colonized and the colonizing through a French lens. The sparse ink strokes with pencil and watercolor and depictions of individuals with minimal background, perhaps, will resonate.
Have a look at the complete collection below:
[Images via Flickr user manhhai]