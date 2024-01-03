Vintage French Book Illustrations Depict a Quaint Indochina in 1903

In this rare collection of images from 1903 Indochina, life in the peninsula appears as if in a dream, with rows of colonial-style houses in between heritage trees and natural landscapes that weren’t interrupted by concrete.
These photos and illustrations were part of the book Les Colonies Françaises (The French Colonies) written by Brossard in the 1900s, a few decades into France’s subjugation of the Indochinese peninsula. Have a closer look below:
[Images via Flickr manhhai/Bibliothèque nationale de France]