Saigoneer

Back Heritage » Vietnam » Vintage French Book Illustrations Depict a Quaint Indochina in 1903

Vintage French Book Illustrations Depict a Quaint Indochina in 1903

Details
Wednesday, 03 January 2024.
Written by Saigoneer.

In this rare collection of images from 1903 Indochina, life in the peninsula appears as if in a dream, with rows of colonial-style houses in between heritage trees and natural landscapes that weren’t interrupted by concrete.

These photos and illustrations were part of the book Les Colonies Françaises (The French Colonies) written by Brossard in the 1900s, a few decades into France’s subjugation of the Indochinese peninsula. Have a closer look below:

Traditional dancers performing in Vinh.

Chùa Cầu in Hội An.

Inside the Gia Long Mausoleum.

Court officials.

Ships and sampans congregate where the Thị Nghè Canal meets the Saigon River.

A pristine Vũng Tàu.

Naga Bridge in Cambodia.

A pagoda in Phnom Penh.

Two men smoking opium and thuốc lào.

The port of Hải Phòng.

Phố Hàng Nón in Hanoi.

A canal in Chợ Lớn, Saigon.

A village in Hòn Gai, Hạ Long Bay.

Rue Paul Bert, now Tràng Tiền, in Hanoi.

A temple in Vinh.

[Images via Flickr manhhai/Bibliothèque nationale de France]

Related Articles

in Saigon

A Brief History of District 1's Collège d’Adran, Saigon's Oldest School

Driving past the Saigon Zoological and Botanical Garden toward Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh Street, many of us might not notice the presence of Võ Trường Toản Secondary School and Trưng Vương High School. The two ...

in Vietnam

What a Set of Art Homework From 1930 Long Xuyên Teaches Us About Past Vietnam

Much like their descendants today, schoolchildren of 1930s Vietnam also took art classes as part of their syllabus. In this rare collection of what was essentially our grandparents’ homework, we can s...

in Vietnam

[Illustrations] This Set of Gouache Paintings Showcases Rural Life in 1890 Nam Dinh

Step into the life of a Nam Dinh resident in 1890 through this series of vintage paintings.

in Vietnam

[Photos] Cruising Across Vietnam on the North-South Train in 1920

It appears train travel in Vietnam has changed very little in the past 100 years.

in Vietnam

[Photos] Rare Photos of Hue From a Vintage French Publication in 1919

Hue is a city of empires, dynasties, armies, conquest and rule.

in Vietnam

[Photos] What Vintage School Assignments Can Teach Us About 1933 Vietnam

Cultural artifacts like artwork can reveal fascinating insights into our ancestors’ past life, though the pieces below are far from the kind of artistic creations that get featured in museums.

Partner Content

Urbanist Network Logo
 
Saigoneer Sài·gòn·eer Saigoneer한글판 Urbanist Travel
Copyright © 2024 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved