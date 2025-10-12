Integrating Spanish Culinary Traditions into Local Lifestyles

Paella’s elevation of humble countryside ingredients into an extravaganza of flavors united by fluffy rice; soft and creamy Torta del Casar sheep’s milk cheese; intense Pimentón de la Vera paprika made with smoked peppers, and nutty, earthy iberico ham sliced whisper thin: Spanish culinary treasures are becoming increasingly common in Vietnam. As more Spanish restaurants open and Spanish products occupy more space on grocery store shelves, people here are also discovering how Spaniards like to eat.

Spanish hams.

Eating Like a Spaniard

Perhaps the biggest difference between how Spanish and Vietnamese eat involves timing. Unlike the rise and shine and dine culture here, the Spanish tend not to prioritize breakfast, opting for a small, mid-morning meal consisting of simple bread, pastries, and cheese alongside strong coffee. One is therefore unlikely to see any Spanish restaurants competing for attention beside bustling phở shops or xôi vendors.

Meanwhile, lunch, or la comida, typically arrives later than here, coming at between 2 and 3 pm. But while breakfast may be light, once the Spanish begin eating, they go all in, and la comida is a large and long-lasting affair with numerous courses. With an agricultural heritage similar to Vietnam’s, it has been historically common for Spanish folks to take a nap after a long lunch, which helps them recover after arduous mornings in the fields.

Secreto Iberico.

While fewer offices and businesses are closing nowadays to accommodate the habit, la comida continues to contain heavy, food coma-inducing items. Soup and salad starters, meet, seafood, and rice mains, and desserts consisting of fruit, pastries, or cheese and honey are all standard practice whether eating at a restaurant or at home.

Pincho de magret de pato.

The culmination of a meal doesn’t mean one gets up from the table, however. Sobremesa, a Spanish word without a good translation, involves remaining at the table to drink coffee or wine, smoke cigarettes, and most importantly, chat with family, friends or colleagues. Simply hanging out and letting the good spirits continue is surely familiar to anyone who has spent a night out here, and the commonality reveals how, across cultures, food brings people together.

Pan tumaca.

Spanish dinner comes late, and in contrast to lunch, is a smaller meal consisting of moderate portions or leftovers from lunch. To tide people over until it’s served at around 9 or 10, many people break for tapas. Coming from verb “tapar” which means to cover up, legend claims tapas originate with the plate placed over wine or beer to keep insects away. Over time, bars and restaurants begin putting small portions of shareable food on the plates, particularly salty ones that would compel people to drink more. In some regions of Spain, guests receive these items for free, while they are paid for in others.

Gastronomic experience with Spanish flavors.

Dining Spanish-Style in Vietnam

As often happens when traditions cross borders, tapas have been transformed, taking on new meaning when brought outside Spain. Rather than snack items served with drinks between meals, many restaurants outside Spain now use the term to describe any small item that can be shared amongst diners. Thus, a lunch or dinner at a Spanish restaurant may consist of a dozen or so small plates, all selected from a menu’s tapas section. One can also treat the item as the Spanish do, and order some cold cuts, bread with cheese and olive oil, croquettes, meatballs, omelets, olives, and fried bites beside a late afternoon or early evening drink.

Tortilla de patatas (left) and paella, pinchos and sangría (right).

Diners in Vietnam can observe either approach at local restaurants led by Spanish teams, such as Saigon’s Sabor Restaurant & Bar, which serves traditional tapas, including meatballs with tomato sauce and calamari with spicy sauce. Many Spanish restaurants here balance time-honored dishes with creative items, such as the Michelin-recognized Octo Tapas Restobar’s octopus with ginger and sesame relish and roasted bone marrow with beef tatar and oyster cream.

Crowd gathers at Iberico in Saigon.

In addition to consistent innovation and expanded popularity amongst local diners, an exciting trend in Spanish cuisine in Vietnam involves expansion beyond Saigon. Recently, Capos in Hanoi, My Casa in Đà Nẵng, OLÁ Beach Club by SOL Meliá in Phú Quốc, and Hispania in Nha Trang have all opened. Such forays into less traditionally adventurous markets reveal the suitability of Spanish cuisine for local palates. Meanwhile, the talented chefs who helm these restaurants require authentic Spanish ingredients, and therefore a robust supply chain that can meet their high standards.

Chef at Sabor Restaurant.

Ensuring Quality and Authenticity

In response to the growing need to access authentic ingredients and a desire to bring diners around the world a true and delicious experience with Spanish cuisine, in 2020, ICEX Spain Trade and Investment launched the Restaurants from Spain certification program. In order for a restaurant to obtain the official distinction, it must meet seven criteria related to the ingredients used, the dishes offered, and the presence of a Spanish chef or representative capable of conveying the cuisine’s heritage. Each application is carefully evaluated by ICEX’s local offices abroad, while a commission in Madrid composed of Ministries, Associations, and food professionals reviews the dossiers to ensure that every Restaurant from Spain truly represents authentic Spanish cuisine.

Certification plaque verifying authenticity.

As of now, there are more than 500 certified restaurants around the world, including 11 in Vietnam, including the previously mentioned establishments, as well as Olé Saigon Restaurant, Tomatito Saigon, and Iberico Tapas y Vino I, II, and III, with more in the application process. Of course, there are more than 11 restaurants in Vietnam that claim to serve authentic Spanish cuisine so discerning guests can ensure they are patronizing a restaurant that has undergone the exhaustive application process by looking for the certification plaque.

In addition to these restaurants, people around the world can obtain authentic Spanish products with the help of the Colmados from Spain certification, which verifies food and wine shops that specialize in Spanish products. Several establishments in Vietnam are currently in the process of obtaining this certification, which will guarantee consumers of the Spanish items’ quality and origin. At present, there are more than 80 Colmados certified worldwide.

Spanish olive oils.

Welcoming and flexible, Spanish cuisine is ultimately about enjoying food and the people you share it with. Knowing that Spanish people eat dinner at 10 pm, or that a meal doesn’t traditionally consist of tapas, is neat knowledge, but doesn’t need to be followed to appreciate authentic ingredients and recipes. Simply savoring the dishes is enough, particularly when the experience has been certified by the Spanish government. A perfect way to experience Spanish cuisine in Vietnam falls on October 12th, when Spain celebrates its National Day. An occasion to honor the nation’s history, culture, and traditions, the day is a great way to embrace its rich gastronomy.

