When Vietnamese Education Begins with Vietnamese Identity

Viet Nam Tinh Hoa – The Futures School offers an approach to education where Vietnamese students can step into the wider world with an international academic foundation, flexible language capabilities, and confidence in their roots.

An “international” education has long been understood as a doorway to the world that differs from local education because of greater English fluency, a more global curriculum, and a wider range of opportunities. Many Vietnamese families today are confident about being able to enter the broader world, and now wonder what they will carry with them when they do.

An education for the future should not require Vietnamese children to choose between global integration and personal identity. Children do not need to become “less Vietnamese” in order to become global. On the contrary, the Vietnamese language, Vietnamese culture, and the values nurtured within their family can become the very foundation that helps them move forward with greater confidence in a wider world. This is the spirit that Viet Nam Tinh Hoa – The Futures School pursues through an educational model that places Vietnamese children at the centre of an international learning journey.

Located in central Saigon, Viet Nam Tinh Hoa – The Futures School is an IB World School officially authorised for the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme. The school is designed around a continuous learning pathway, where students develop academic capabilities, international-mindedness, and an understanding of themselves from the earliest years of learning. What makes this model distinctive is how the presence of an international curriculum benefits from its placement within the context of Vietnam today.

Through the Dual Language Approach, with Vietnamese and English represented with equal standing, students learn to ask questions, explain ideas, tell their own stories, and view the world through both languages. More than mere school subjects, Vietnamese and English are languages of thinking, inquiry, expression, and cultural connection.

This bilingual emphasis is especially important in an age where “global integration” is sometimes misunderstood as a move away from what constitutes one’s own identity. For children, their mother tongue is not only a tool for communication. It is also how they name their emotions, build relationships with family, receive culture, and form a sense of belonging.

From this foundation, the spirit of “It’s Cool to be Vietnamese” at Viet Nam Tinh Hoa is a way of looking at education: pride in identity does not stand in opposition to global thinking.

A child can love the Vietnamese language, understand Vietnamese culture, and appreciate the values of humanity, etiquette, righteousness, wisdom and integrity, while also learning in English, engaging with international ideas, approaching advanced learning methods, and preparing for an open future.

This vision is further extended through the school’s international academic connections. Viet Nam Tinh Hoa – The Futures School has long-term strategic partnerships with ReGenerating Education and Harvard Project Zero, along with academic collaborations with Stanford d.school and MIT Media Lab.

More important than the names of these organizations, they reveal how new educational thinking is brought closer to Vietnamese students in Hồ Chí Minh City.

Through approaches to visible thinking and deep learning, students are encouraged to think beyond correct answers and focus on how they think, listen to multiple perspectives, and articulate their own thinking process. Through design thinking, students learn to observe problems, understand people, test ideas, and improve solutions. Through the spirit of creativity, making, and learning by doing, students engage in experiences that are closely connected to real life, technology, and a changing world. In the classroom, these approaches may begin with very specific moments, including a question raised by a student, a model created as a group, a product tested and refined, or a discussion where each child learns to express their viewpoint while still listening to others. Learning, therefore, is a communal journey of exploration, collaboration, reflection, and gradually creating value.

This approach is also why Viet Nam Tinh Hoa does not speak about “academics” in a narrow sense. The school views each child’s development as a holistic journey, where thinking, emotion, movement, creativity, language, identity, and relationships all play an important role.

Through an educational ecosystem connected with the arts, sports, mental well-being, and personalised experiences, students are seen as learners and individuals growing with their own potential, pace of development, and voice. As education in Vietnam continues to evolve, this model opens a larger question for the parent community: what does it truly mean for a child to be ready for the future?

Perhaps it is not only a child who speaks English fluently, performs well in assessments, or adapts quickly to new technology, but rather one who can think deeply, collaborate, empathise, create, ask questions in the face of uncertainty, and, just as importantly, feel confident in where they come from.

As Vietnam becomes more deeply connected with the world, schools need to help children understand where they begin, the language they use to name the world, and the values they carry with them as they enter new environments. Viet Nam Tinh Hoa – The Futures School is interested in examining how international education helps children stay connected to their identity, and in doing so, understand themselves more deeply as they step into the world with greater confidence. In a future that is always changing, one of the most important forms of preparation for Vietnamese children will likely be establishing the confidence to know where they are from.

To give parents the opportunity to learn more about this learning model in person, Viet Nam Tinh Hoa – The Futures School is organising Open Day 2026 for families seeking a suitable educational pathway for their child in the 2026–2027 academic year.

At the event, parents will have the opportunity to tour the campus, meet the school team, learn more about the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme, the Dual Language Approach, the academic development pathway, and the experiences that support students’ holistic development at Viet Nam Tinh Hoa.

Open Day 2026

Time: 09:00 – 11:00, June 11, 2026

Location: Viet Nam Tinh Hoa – The Futures School, 214 Pasteur, Xuân Hòa Ward Hồ Chí Minh City 70000

To register to attend open day fill out this form