Saigoneer

Back Arts & Culture » Film & TV » 'Paris by Night' Host Nguyễn Ngọc Ngạn Announces Retirement Next Year

'Paris by Night' Host Nguyễn Ngọc Ngạn Announces Retirement Next Year

Details
Tuesday, 24 August 2021.
Written by Saigoneer.

Come 2022, fans of the variety show Paris by Night will miss the dulcet tones and witty banter from its veteran host Nguyễn Ngọc Ngạn.

According to Ngạn’s son, John Dinh Vuong Nguyen, his father unveiled during a recent taping of the latest Paris by Night volume that he would retire in 2022. The concert was the 132nd installment of the mega-popular concert show, which took place at the Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California. Paris by Night has been a staple music concert among communities of diaspora Vietnamese for decades.

“I am very proud of my dad for [what] he has been doing for 30 years. I get to travel with him and see all of his shows and I get to meet all the performers,” John wrote on his personal Facebook page. “We will all miss him and I hope that everyone will see him one last time before he retires. I love you, dad.”

Nguyễn Ngọc Ngạn was a prolific writer before he became a beloved host. Photo via Nhac Xua.

2022 will mark the 30th year of Ngạn as the cohost of Paris by Night, alongside his trusty co-host Nguyễn Cao Kỳ Duyên. A writer by trade, he was invited by Thúy Nga Productions, the concert’s creator, to host the show for the first time in 1992. Ngạn’s articulation and affable spirits proved to be a hit among viewers and he became a permanent fixture of the show.

“When the Thúy Nga Center first broached the subject in May 1992, I didn’t dare to immediately accept, because I needed to ask for my loved ones’ opinion,” Ngạn said in an interview in Vietnamese. “I wasn’t confident. Then, in the writing realm, I had published some works and, to some extent, had some success. On stage, I was a complete newbie, so I couldn’t help feeling hesitant.”

Eventually, his father in Saigon was the impetus compelling him to accept the new opportunity: “I couldn’t return to Vietnam, so I wanted my dad to see me after 10 years abroad. Thúy Nga shows are pirated [in Vietnam] a lot, so there’s a high chance that he will see me and hear me talk.”

After a few volumes, Ngạn started to realize the importance of Paris by Night in promoting Vietnamese culture and history. “It’s the kind of show that reaches nearly every Vietnamese family overseas and in the country. I could use it as a form to discuss literature and history with young [Vietnamese] people who grew up abroad.”

Before becoming known as the host of Paris by Night, Ngạn was a prolific writer. Most famously, he penned a number of horror stories that have amassed a cult following, especially after a series of tapes in which Ngạn read the stories out loud were released. A huge fan of Stephen King, Ngạn was fascinated by King’s vast imagination.

“During the Christmas of 1998, we were touring Europe; everybody moved across nations on long-haul bus rides,” he reminisced. “On the rides lasting seven or eight hours, we had to take turns telling stories so the bus driver wouldn't fall asleep. The tales sometimes turn to horror and somebody asked if I would write ghost stories and record them on cassettes. I thought that was a whimsical suggestion, so I wrote my first horror tale titled ‘A night in the abandoned house.’”

Nguyễn Ngọc Ngạn was born in 1945 in Son Tay Province, which is now a part of Hanoi. The family migrated to Saigon in 1954. In 1978, Ngạn made the decision to emigrate abroad on a ship, eventually settling in Toronto in 1985.

[Top photo via Facebook user John Dinh Vuong Nguyen]

Related Articles

in Film & TV

Park Chan-Wook to Direct TV Series Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen's 'The Sympathizer'

Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 2015 novel The Sympathizer will be getting a TV adaptation directed by Park Chan-wook, the auteur behind the success of The Handmaiden and Oldboy.

in Film & TV

Q&A: An Interview With 'Raya and the Last Dragon' Co-Writer Qui Nguyen

When Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon was released in March, it was a cultural milestone for Southeast Asians. Raya is the first Southeast Asian Disney princess in the Walt Disney Company’s...

in Music & Arts

Rapper Wowy Auctions off Blood Portrait to Raise Funds for Children's Hospital

A joint exhibition by rapper Wowy and artist Tuấn Andrew Nguyễn began last month with an auction that yielded hundreds of million of dong that will go towards humanitarian causes.

in Literature

18-Year-Old Alexandra Huynh Named US' Next National Youth Poet Laureate

The second-generation Vietnamese-American 18-year-old who considers poetry a matter of self-expression and social justice will help spread and advocate for poetry in America.

in Film & TV

Christ Pratt to Star in Hollywood Remake of 'Vệ Sĩ Sài Gòn'

Will Chris Pratt play the sullen or the silly half of the bodyguard duo in the Hollywood remake?

in Music & Arts

Chí Tài, Beloved Comedian and Talented Musician, Passes Away at 62

One half of the iconic comic duo Chí Tài-Hoài Linh has left us today.

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved