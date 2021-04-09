Morning Stories: 'Bố Già' Screening Abroad and Weekend Marathon Roadblock

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Ho Chi Minh City to ban vehicles from downtown streets for marathon race this weekend. [Tuoi Tre]

- Ho Chi Minh City to digitise 100 tourist sites. [Vietnam+]

- Polluted canal prevents HCMC airport drainage. [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Vietnamese blockbuster going to cinemas in Singapore, Malaysia. [VnExpress]

- Young Vietnamese account for over 42% of unemployed workers: survey. [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam requests businesses to respect its sovereignty over Hoang Sa, Truong Sa. [SGGP]

- Additional four industrial parks established in Binh Phuoc. [SGGP]

Other

- Signs show Korea has entered 4th wave of infections. [Korea Times]

- 3,000-year-old ‘lost golden city’ of ancient Egypt discovered. [The Guardian]

Video of the Day: