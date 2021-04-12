Weekend Stories: Human Remains, World Press Photo Exhibition, and Cafe Amazon

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- World Press Photo exhibition held in HCMC for first time. [Saigon Times]

- Cho Ray Hospital becomes Int’l Society of Nephrology training centre. [Dan Tri]

Vietnam

- Vietnam to be fastest-growing ASEAN economy in 2022: IMF. [Vietnam+]

- Human skeleton washes up on central Vietnam shore. [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam Baseball Softball Federation makes debut, elects first leader. [Tuoi Tre]

- Eight cities, provinces complete first phase of Covid-19 vaccination. [Saigon Times]

- Thailand’s top coffee chain to expand in Vietnam. [VnExpress]

- Southern region continues to brace for scorching hot days. [SGGP]

Other

- Facebook ‘still too slow to act on groups profiting from Covid conspiracy theories.’ [The Guardian]

- How a Carnivorous Mushroom Poisons Its Prey. [Scientific American]

Video of the Day: