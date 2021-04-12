Saigoneer

Weekend Stories: Human Remains, World Press Photo Exhibition, and Cafe Amazon

Weekend Stories: Human Remains, World Press Photo Exhibition, and Cafe Amazon

Monday, 12 April 2021.
Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Saigon

- World Press Photo exhibition held in HCMC for first time. [Saigon Times]

- Cho Ray Hospital becomes Int’l Society of Nephrology training centre. [Dan Tri]

Vietnam

- Vietnam to be fastest-growing ASEAN economy in 2022: IMF. [Vietnam+]

- Human skeleton washes up on central Vietnam shore. [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam Baseball Softball Federation makes debut, elects first leader. [Tuoi Tre]

- Eight cities, provinces complete first phase of Covid-19 vaccination. [Saigon Times]

- Thailand’s top coffee chain to expand in Vietnam. [VnExpress]

- Southern region continues to brace for scorching hot days. [SGGP]

Other

- Facebook ‘still too slow to act on groups profiting from Covid conspiracy theories.’ [The Guardian]

- How a Carnivorous Mushroom Poisons Its Prey. [Scientific American]

Video of the Day:

