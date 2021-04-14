Morning Stories: Collapsed Trees, Con Dao Night Lights, and Zoom Fatigue

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- City to increase financial support for preschool teachers. [Vietnam News]

- Two injured in tree collapse amid gale wind in Ho Chi Minh City. [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Hanoi targets to vaccinate 350,000 people against Covid-19 in 2021. [Saigon Times]

- CAAV proposes installing night lighting system at Con Dao Airport. [Saigon Times]

- Central region in dire need of tourism revival. [Vietnam News]

- New Cambodian Covid-19 outbreak puts Vietnam at high risk. [VnExpress]

- Vietnam becomes world's 40th best country: US News. [VnExpress]

- Coastal province in Vietnam starts operating $3.5mn traffic surveillance camera system. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Grab's US listing plan casts spotlight on South-east Asian ecosystem. [Straits Times]

- 'Zoom fatigue' may be with us for years. Here's how we'll cope. [National Geographic]

