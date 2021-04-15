Saigoneer

Morning Stories: Bamboo Airways IPO, Pothole Hazard, and Coconut Rice Paper

Thursday, 15 April 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC most preferred destination for Vietnamese migrants. [VnExpress]

- Massive pothole swallows up motorbike during rain in HCMC. [Saigon Times]

- HCMC increases supervision over students’ online learning for cyber safety. [SGGP]

- Despite growing demand in Ho Chi Minh City, supply of affordable apartments flatlines. [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Danang suspends rapid transit bus plan. [Dan Tri]

- Bamboo Airways plans US IPO in Q3. [VnExpress]

- Binh Dinh coconut rice paper to be exported to Asian countries. [SGGP]

- Vietnam’s leading hospital reports mass departure of staffers, doctors. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Nature Can Help Us Prepare for the Next Pandemic. [Scientific American]

- ‘Cancel the Olympics’: fashion outcry as Canada brings back jean jackets for Tokyo. [The Guardian]

Video of the Day:

