Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Online Book Fair, Fish Die-off, and Robber Gang Snare

Morning Stories: Online Book Fair, Fish Die-off, and Robber Gang Snare

Details
Friday, 16 April 2021.
Written by Saigoneer.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- HCMC, Da Nang to vaccinate journalists against Covid-19. [VnExpress]

- Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro route to receive disbursement soon. [SGGP

Vietnam

- Restaurant chain operator Golden Gate’s profit plummets. [VnExpress]

- Vietnamese males' height increases by 3.7cm in last 10 years. [SGGP]

- More than 70 publishing houses to join national online book fair. [Dan Tri]

- 14 tonnes of farm-raised fish die within one day in north-central Vietnam. [Tuoi Tre]

- 16 members of robbery gang arrested in southern Vietnam. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Beijing hit by third sandstorm in five weeks. [The Guardian]

- South Korea further extends residence permit for Vietnamese workers. [Dan Tri]

Video of the Day:

Related Articles

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Bird Nest Farms, Cost of Pandemic, and WB Aids

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Blood Donations, 5G Tests, and New Health Minister

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Elevated Road, Unemployment, and Central Vietnam Bushfires

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: HCMC Students Expected to Return for Next School Year on Sep 1

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: High-Speed Boat, Case 91 Updates, and Tourism Festival

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Stories Roundup: Inflation Control, Retail Industry, and Vinasun Losses

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved