Weekend Stories: Airport Congestion, VNA Fare Cap Hike, and Delayed Bridges

Monday, 19 April 2021.
Monday, 19 April 2021.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Ho Chi Minh City police investigate man's collapse to death after being robbed of cellphone. [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam’s most modern bus station faces ineffective operation. [Dan Tri]

- Passengers crowd security area of int’l airport in Ho Chi Minh City. [Tuoi Tre]

- Four Thu Duc City bridges unable to bridge the gap. [VnExpress]

Vietnam

- Phu Quoc among world's 15 best islands to retire in 2021. [VnExpress]

- Vietnam opens UN staff officer training course. [Dan Tri]

- Transport Ministry wants four localities to invest in Ring Road No. 3. [Saigon Times]

- VNA’s proposal to raise airfare caps sparks controversy. [Saigon Times

Other

- Hugs, tears as New Zealand-Australia travel bubble opens. [Straits Times]

- Mars helicopter Ingenuity: Nasa about to try historic flight. [The Guardian

Video of the Day:

