Morning Stories: Japan-Vietnam Festival, Football Ranking, and Mango Production

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Ho Chi Minh City hosts Japan Vietnam Festival. [Tuoi Tre]

- Tan Son Nhat Airport asks passengers to arrive early, complete forms online. [Saigon Times]

Vietnam

- National men’s football team posts highest FIFA ranking in 20 years. [SGGP]

- Pandemic grounds 39 Vietnam aircraft. [VnExpress]

- Long wait for flights home continues for Vietnamese stranded abroad. [VnExpress]

- Vietnam reports first Leopard Syndrome case. [Dan Tri]

- Vietnam stands 13th worldwide in mango productivity. [Dan Tri]

- Kien Giang to set up Covid-19 field hospital. [Saigon Times]

Other

- Tyrannosaurs may have hunted in packs like wolves, new research has found. [The Guardian]

- Australia, UNICEF announce $10.5mn package to support COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Vietnam. [Tuoi Tre]

Video of the Day: