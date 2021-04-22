Morning Stories: Muong Exhibition, Saltwater Intrusion, and World Biosphere Reserve Status

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- Four Vietnamese universities enter THE’s Impact Rankings 2021. [Vietnam+]

- HCMC’s corporate income tax revenue up in Q1. [Saigon Times]

Vietnam

- Saltwater intrusion in Mekong Delta to be problematic until late April. [Dan Tri]

- Kon Hà Nừng to promote World Biosphere Reserve recognition. [Dan Tri]

- Vietnam plans to build makeshift hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in province bordering Cambodia. [Tuoi Tre]

- Six people discovered entering Vietnam’s Phu Quoc Island illegally. [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam reports 10 imported Covid-19 cases. [Saigon Times]

- Exhibition showcases secrets of Muong cultural and spiritual life. [Vietnam+]

Other

- Self-proclaimed ‘Big Bird Bandits’ return $160,000 costume to Adelaide circus. [The Guardian]

- Spain to give pets the same rights as humans, an animal welfare breakthrough in the home of bullfighting. [iNews]

