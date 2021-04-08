Morning Stories: Kuman Thong Dolls, UXOs, and Closure of Last Field Hospital

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Saigon

- E-bus project to be piloted in Ho Chi Minh City. [SGGP]

- Floating restaurant requested to relocate away from Ho Chi Minh City’s Bach Dang Wharf. [Tuoi Tre]

Vietnam

- Yen Xa Project attempts to solve Hanoi wastewater problem. [Dan Tri]

- Last hospital field in Vietnam’s Covid-19 epicentre closed. [Dan Tri]

- Thermal power slumps as renewable energy soars 180 percent. [SGGP]

- US aims to remove all UXOs from famous Vietnam battlefield by 2025. [VnExpress]

- Stretched to the limit, Vietnam farmers chop down rubber trees. [VnExpress]

- 71 suspected Kuman Thong dolls discovered in Vietnam apartment. [Tuoi Tre]

Other

- Will People of Color Win All Four Acting Oscars This Year? [New York Times]

- Carbon dioxide levels in atmosphere reach record high. [The Guardian]

