Weekend Stories: Vung Tau Cuisine Week, More Phu Quoc Flights and Cyberattacks Down

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Thai retail giant to invest $1.1 bln for expansion in Vietnam [VnExpress]

- VietJet Air opens five new air routes to Phu Quoc [DTI News]

-​​​​​​​ Vũng Tàu City to host cuisine week [Vietnam News]

- Work on Thu Thiem 2 bridge to resume before April 15 [Saigon Times]

- Cyber-attacks in Vietnam drop 20% in first quarter of 2021 [Hanoi Times]

- Locals on tenterhooks as Vietnamese resort developer allowed to use dynamite for site clearance [Tuoi Tre]

- Ho Chi Minh City to digitise 100 tourist sites [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam Fights Climate Change With COVID Strategy [The ASEAN Post]

- H&M criticized for allegedly posting map with "cow's tongue line" [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnam's Vingroup to raise US$500mil in first international bonds sale [The Star]

- Vietnam nominated in 10 categories at World Travel Awards 2021 [Vietnam Net]

- Stock market size on HOSE reaches nearly 71 percent of GDP [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- Johor to start Covid-19 vaccination app for Malaysians who commute to Singapore [Straits Times]

- China reports highest daily COVID-19 cases in more than 2 months [Channel News Asia]

- Taiwan train crash: At least 50 killed, including 6-year-old [Asia One]

- Myanmar death toll edges up to 550 as online crackdown tightens [Aljazeera]

- Floods and Mudslides in Eastern Indonesia Leave at Least 41 Dead [New York Times]

