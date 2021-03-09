500k Trees for HCMC, US$10b Phone Exports and Trade Surplus

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- HCMC set to plant half million trees this year [VnExpress]

- Slight increase in car imports in the first two months [DTI News]

- Made-in-Vietnam phone exports near US$10 billion [Saigon Times]

- Word Bank, Green Climate Fund grant Vietnam $86mn to spur energy efficiency investment [Tuoi Tre]

- Women spend 20.2 hours per week on chores: ILO Vietnam [VoV]

- Ministry of Transport warns about localities’ airport boom [Vietnam Net]

- Vietnamese Airlines Look For Over $1bn In Government Support [Simple Flying]

- Public investment disbursement rises 10.6% in first two months [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam posts 1.29 billion USD in trade surplus [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- Malaysia to buy more Pfizer-BioNTech doses, eyes China's single-dose vaccine [Channel News Asia]

- Germany to send warship to South China Sea after 20 years [Hanoi Times]

- Australia halts defence ties with Myanmar, redirects aid [Straits Times]

- In Japan, vending machines help ease access to COVID-19 tests [Reuters]

- Panasonic set to buy US supply chain software company for $6.5bn [Nikkei]

- In Nepal and Across the World, Child Marriage Is Rising [New York Times]

Video of the Day: