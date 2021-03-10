Morning Stories: HCMC Gyms Reopen, Hanoi Starts Mass Testing and 5G Launched

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- IMF: Vietnam’s inflation in 2021 may remain at 4 per cent [VIR]

- Competition Heats up in Vietnam’s Mobile Payment Landscape [Fintech News]

- Hanoi to roll out mass testing for Covid-19 amid fears of imported cases [VnExpress]

- CAAV proposes allowing Boeing B737 Max aircraft to transit in Vietnam [Saigon Times]

- Bars, karaoke parlors remain shut as Ho Chi Minh City reopens more non-essential services [Tuoi Tre]

- Potential insight into timeline for Vietnam to welcome back international traveler [VoV]

- iPhone 12 users in Vietnam can now use 5G services [Vietnam Net]

- Roadblocks in Long Thanh Intl’ Airport construction to promptly be resolved [SGGP]

- Vietnam nominated for Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 award [Vietnam Plus]

- Hải Phòng City ends lockdown of two last locations [Vietnam News]

- Hanoi to resume pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake this weekend [Hanoi Times]

Other

- China launches COVID-19 passport [Channel News Asia]

- India is trying to build its own internet [CNN]

- Thailand in a green rush as government pushes cannabis as cash crop [Reuters]

- Panasonic shares tumble on talk of $6.5bn acquisition bid [Nikkei]

Video of the Day: