Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Details
Wednesday, 04 November 2020.
Written by Saigoneer. Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Masan closes 433 VinMart stores to cut losses [VnExpress]

- Three die in Vinh Phuc bar fire [DTI News]

- Made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine scheduled for human trial this month [Tuoi Tre]

- Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall [VoV]

- Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt [Vietnam Net]

- AEON to open mall in Hai Phong in December [SGGP]

- Over VND70.3 billion mobilised to support flood-hit areas [Nhan Dan]

- Hanoi’s first metro line is not allowed to miss another deadline [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam stands out in Purin Pictures’ autumn 2020 funding round [Screen Daily]

- PM demands restricting development of small-scale hydropower projects [Saigon Times]

Other

- 106 European lawmakers petition for Taiwan participation at World Health Org [Hong Kong Free Press]

- New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern appoints country's first Indigenous female foreign minister [CNN]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Street Food

Vietnamese Street Pizza: Bánh Trứng Tráng

Bánh Trứng Tráng Down the Street and Back Again is a blog written by John Russack, an American pilot who, for 365 days, sampled a new Vietnamese street delicacy. His long journey has recently come to...

in Tech

‘Flappy Bird’ Maker Ranked One of the World’s Most Influential App Developers

He’s probably sitting in his room, cursing them for it, but Dong Nguyen of ‘Flappy Bird’ fame has made Business Insider’s list of “the world’s 11 most influential people working in apps.”

in Tech

"Fucking Ugly" Websites Plague Vietnam

Design is subjective; ‘good’ design changes by region, city and individual. Design elements that may seem antiquated to one, may be fresh or reinvented by another so we try not to judge - except when ...

in Tech

$1 Billion High-Tech Park Proposed for HCMC

As part of the continuing effort to modernize Vietnam’s workforce, authorities are reviewing a proposal for a massive science and technology park in HCMC.

in Saigon

$100,000 Diamond Allegedly Vanishes From Woman’s Finger In HCMC Hotel

A Hanoi woman claims that she was drugged at a HCMC hotel last weekend and awoke to find that a $100,000 diamond had been pried from her ring.

in Tech

$110m Pledged for Vietnamese Startups

It looks like Vietnamese startups are about to get a boost in funding. The Ministry of Science and Technology has announced a $110 million program called FIRST, designed to breathe financial life into...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2020 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved