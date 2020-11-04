Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Masan closes 433 VinMart stores to cut losses [VnExpress]

- Three die in Vinh Phuc bar fire [DTI News]

- Made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine scheduled for human trial this month [Tuoi Tre]

- Super Typhoon Goni to be downgraded ahead of landfall [VoV]

- Public debt: one fourth of state budget collections used to pay debt [Vietnam Net]

- AEON to open mall in Hai Phong in December [SGGP]

- Over VND70.3 billion mobilised to support flood-hit areas [Nhan Dan]

- Hanoi’s first metro line is not allowed to miss another deadline [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam stands out in Purin Pictures’ autumn 2020 funding round [Screen Daily]

- PM demands restricting development of small-scale hydropower projects [Saigon Times]

Other

- 106 European lawmakers petition for Taiwan participation at World Health Org [Hong Kong Free Press]

- New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern appoints country's first Indigenous female foreign minister [CNN]

Video of the Day: