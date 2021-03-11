Saigoneer

Morning Stories: HCMC's War on Noise, $400m Canal Cleanup and Ratings for E-commerce Websites

Morning Stories: HCMC's War on Noise, $400m Canal Cleanup and Ratings for E-commerce Websites

Details
Thursday, 11 March 2021.
Thursday, 11 March 2021.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- HCM City aims to support 1,000 innovative start-ups in next five years [DTI News]

- $402-mln upgrade planned for polluted Saigon canal [VnExpress]

- MAUR: Many metro lines in HCMC might see investments by S. Korean firms [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam police arrest 8 suspects for trafficking babies to China [Tuoi Tre]

- HCM City needs additional five million doses of COVID-19 vaccine [VoV]

- Vietnam's automobile manufacturers to develop solid-state batteries for electric cars [Vietnam Net]

- HCMC launches operation to end noise violations [SGGP]

- Binh Duong permits foreigners’ entry for working [Vietnam Plus]

- E-commerce websites to be given ratings [Vietnam Net]

- Prime Minister approves Mobile Money pilot programme for two years [VIR]

- Vietnam recruits middle-aged volunteers for indigenous COVID-19 vaccine's human trial [Vietnam Times]

Other

- Top US commander fears Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2027 [Channel News Asia]

- Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific posts annual record loss of $2.8bn [Nikkei]

- Malaysia on track to lower voting age to 18, launch automatic voter registration system [Straits Times]

- British 'etiquette expert' says not to use hands or fingers to eat rice, Asians disagree vehemently [Mothership]

Video of the Day:

 

