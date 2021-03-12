Saigoneer

Morning Stories: New TSN Terminal, VN Food IG Famous and Vietnam Airlines Bailout

Friday, 12 March 2021.
Vietnam

- FLC to launch close to 20 realty projects in 2021 [Vietnam Plus]

- Contact tracing launched after two Vietnamese tested positive for coronavirus in Australia [DTI News]

- Three Vietnamese universities named among leading global institutions [VoV]

- Việt Nam announces COVID-19 vaccine delivery dates, warns of scams [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam's annual growth to reach 6.5% during next decade [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam overlooks Chinese Covid-19 vaccines for AstraZeneca shots [Hindustan Times]

- Vietnam’s e-government set to be completed by 2025: Minister [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam to offer $173 mln interest-free loan to help troubled flag carrier [Tuoi Tre]

- HCMC airport 3rd terminal construction to begin in October [VnExpress]

- Vietnamese food in top 10 most popular cuisine on Instagram [Vietnam Times]

- EVN to review solar power development-related issues [SGGP]

- Experts suggest raising proportion of offshore wind power in Vietnam [Ev Wind]

Other

- Cambodia reports its first COVID-19 death [Channel News Asia]

- AirAsia sees more layoffs if April domestic flights stay grounded [Nikkei]

- SoftBank-backed Coupang raises $4.6 billion in U.S. IPO [Reuters]

- Indonesia Bus Plummets Into Ravine, Killing 26 [New York Times]

- Melbourne bar slammed for appropriating Vietnam War [9 News]

