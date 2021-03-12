Morning Stories: New TSN Terminal, VN Food IG Famous and Vietnam Airlines Bailout

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- FLC to launch close to 20 realty projects in 2021 [Vietnam Plus]

- Contact tracing launched after two Vietnamese tested positive for coronavirus in Australia [DTI News]

- Three Vietnamese universities named among leading global institutions [VoV]

- Việt Nam announces COVID-19 vaccine delivery dates, warns of scams [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam's annual growth to reach 6.5% during next decade [Nhan Dan]

- Vietnam overlooks Chinese Covid-19 vaccines for AstraZeneca shots [Hindustan Times]

- Vietnam’s e-government set to be completed by 2025: Minister [Hanoi Times]

- Vietnam to offer $173 mln interest-free loan to help troubled flag carrier [Tuoi Tre]

- HCMC airport 3rd terminal construction to begin in October [VnExpress]

- Vietnamese food in top 10 most popular cuisine on Instagram [Vietnam Times]

- EVN to review solar power development-related issues [SGGP]

- Experts suggest raising proportion of offshore wind power in Vietnam [Ev Wind]

Other

- Cambodia reports its first COVID-19 death [Channel News Asia]

- AirAsia sees more layoffs if April domestic flights stay grounded [Nikkei]

- SoftBank-backed Coupang raises $4.6 billion in U.S. IPO [Reuters]

- Indonesia Bus Plummets Into Ravine, Killing 26 [New York Times]

- Melbourne bar slammed for appropriating Vietnam War [9 News]

