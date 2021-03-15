Weekend Stories: Can Gio Airport, VN Clones Pigs and Huge Foxconn Investment

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Lottery ticket seller isolated after sneaking into COVID-19 quarantine ward in Vietnam [Tuoi Tre]

- Nearly 60 million subscribers only use voice and message services nationwide [Vietnam Net]

- Saltwater intrusion to affect crops in Mekong Delta, farmers take preventive measures [DTI News]

- Land handover remains a roadblock for major HCMC transport projects [VnExpress]

- Young man converts double-story house into free library for local pupils [SGGP]

- Vietnam recovery held back by steep ocean rates and box woes [The Load Star]

- HCMC Transport Dept proposes building small airport in Can Gio [Saigon Times]

- VN hopes to tax overseas sellers on e-commerce platforms [Vietnam Net]

- Nearly 90% of businesses in Vietnam hurt by Covid-19 pandemic [Hanoi Times]

- Foxconn to invest $700 million in Vietnam [VIR]

- Over 10,000 frontline medical workers receive Covid-19 vaccine [Vietnam Times]

- Vietnam's true carbon threat: its kingdom of 50m motorbikes [Nikkei]

- Honda Vietnam’s motorbike, auto sales plunge in February [Vietnam Plus]

- Scientific breakthrough: Vietnam successfully clones pigs [The Star]

Other

- Hong Kong scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autism [Channel News Asia]

- At least 39 reported killed in Myanmar as Chinese factories burn [Straits Times]

- Southeast Asia's Grab in talks for US listing via $53 billion SPAC deal: Sources [Asia One]

- Korean TV’s Unlikely Star: Subway Sandwiches [New York Times]

