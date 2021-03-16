Morning Stories: Metro Line 2 Kick-Off, Ship Sinks and Vitamin Shoppe Comes to VN

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Over 10,000 people get AstraZeneca shots with no serious side-effects [VoV]

- Vietnam's VNG invests $6m in gifting platform Got It [Nikkei]

- Cargo ship sank in waters of southern Vietnam [Maritime Bulletin]

- Vietnamese firm selected as prime contractor for Biên Hòa Airbase dioxin remediation project [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam begins human trials for 2nd Covid vaccine [VnExpress]

- Work on HCMC’s metro line 2 to start in mid-2022 [Saigon Times]

- Vitamin Shoppe expands into Vietnam market [Retail Customer Expierence]

- Vietnam’s first kidney transplant for boy with genetic mutation succeeds [Hanoi Times]

- Mobile-money rush among cellular companies sets off in Vietnam [Tuoi Tre]

- Vietnam mulls airspace permission for 737 Max [Flight Global]

- Huong Pagoda receives over 20,000 pilgrims on its reopening day [SGGP]

- HCM City green-lights programme to develop AI eco-system [Vietnam Plus]

- Foreign investment continues to flow into hospitality market [VIR]

Other

- Tours to Son Doong, world’s largest cave in Vietnam fully booked this year [Vietnam Times]

- Japan considering response to Myanmar's military coup [Straits Times]

- Taiwan tells firms in Myanmar to fly flags to distinguish from China [Asia One]

- Sandstorm sends pollution in Beijing to maximum level [Aljazeera]

- South Korea to expand COVID-19 vaccine drive, aims to inoculate quarter of population by June [Reuters]

