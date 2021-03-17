Saigoneer

Morning Stories: Giant Whale Dies, Nguyen Dynasty Library Opened and Metro Line Faults

Morning Stories: Giant Whale Dies, Nguyen Dynasty Library Opened and Metro Line Faults

Wednesday, 17 March 2021.
Vietnam

- Giant whale found dead in central Vietnam [VoV]

- Hanoians travel in Hanoi” to boost up the city’s tourism [Hanoi Times]

- HCMC Police handle, seize hundreds of outdated motor vehicles [SGGP]

- Youtuber in Vietnam subjected to 30% tax withholding by Google's new regulation [Vietnam Times]

- Hà Nội allows re-opening of internet and online game shops [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam Airlines to resume Hanoi-Tokyo service in Apr-2021 [Center for Aviation]

- Library building of Nguyen Dynasty opened to public [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam aims to export Covid-19 vaccines by 2022 [Vietnam Net]

- Track installation issues may have caused HCMC metro line faults [VnExpress]

- One dead, 20 injured in coach collision in Nghe An [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam vehicle sales down 22% in February [Just Auto]

- Vietnam's wood exports surge to $2.4 billion, a 51 percent increase [Woodworking Network]

Other

- Manila orders anyone below 18 to stay indoors as COVID-19 cases surge [Channel News Asia]

- Thai PM gets first shot of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after safety scare [Straits Times]

- Japan calls for caution as daytime karaoke sessions spread coronavirus [Asia One]

- China tells Alibaba to divest media assets to curb influence [The Guardian]

- Biden's top diplomat calls for deeper Japan ties, as China, North Korea cast shadow [Reuters]

Video of the Day:

 

