Morning Stories: Giant Whale Dies, Nguyen Dynasty Library Opened and Metro Line Faults

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Giant whale found dead in central Vietnam [VoV]

- Hanoians travel in Hanoi” to boost up the city’s tourism [Hanoi Times]

- HCMC Police handle, seize hundreds of outdated motor vehicles [SGGP]

- Youtuber in Vietnam subjected to 30% tax withholding by Google's new regulation [Vietnam Times]

- Hà Nội allows re-opening of internet and online game shops [Vietnam News]

- Vietnam Airlines to resume Hanoi-Tokyo service in Apr-2021 [Center for Aviation]

- Library building of Nguyen Dynasty opened to public [Vietnam Plus]

- Vietnam aims to export Covid-19 vaccines by 2022 [Vietnam Net]

- Track installation issues may have caused HCMC metro line faults [VnExpress]

- One dead, 20 injured in coach collision in Nghe An [Saigon Times]

- Vietnam vehicle sales down 22% in February [Just Auto]

- Vietnam's wood exports surge to $2.4 billion, a 51 percent increase [Woodworking Network]

Other

- Manila orders anyone below 18 to stay indoors as COVID-19 cases surge [Channel News Asia]

- Thai PM gets first shot of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after safety scare [Straits Times]

- Japan calls for caution as daytime karaoke sessions spread coronavirus [Asia One]

- China tells Alibaba to divest media assets to curb influence [The Guardian]

- Biden's top diplomat calls for deeper Japan ties, as China, North Korea cast shadow [Reuters]

Video of the Day: