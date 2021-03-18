Saigoneer

Back Stories » Roundups » Morning Stories: Q4 VN Vaccine, Metro Line Trial, Hai Duong Eases Lockdown

Morning Stories: Q4 VN Vaccine, Metro Line Trial, Hai Duong Eases Lockdown

Details
Thursday, 18 March 2021.
Written by Saigoneer. Photo by Alberto Prieto.

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Vietnam among world's 10 largest aviation markets [VnExpress]

- Vietnam expects mild summer [DTI News]

- Vietnam says homegrown COVID-19 vaccine to be available by fourth quarter [Tuoi Tre]

- New shipping route connecting Vietnam and US to be launched in May [Vietnam Times]

- HCMC plans to turn five suburban districts into urban districts, cities [Saigon Times]

- Man to appear in court over Vietnamese lorry deaths [Vietnam News]

- Hai Duong coronavirus hotspot set to ease social restrictions on March 18 [VoV]

- Vietnamese peacekeepers injected with Covid-19 vaccine [Hanoi Times]

- HCMC determined to speed up work on metro line Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien [SGGP]

- HCM City plans to carry out trial run of elevated section of metro line No.1 in late 2021 [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- Singapore's PatSnap becomes unicorn as Softbank and Tencent invest [Nikkei]

- In landmark ruling, Japan court says not allowing same-sex marriage is 'unconstitutional' [Channel News Asia]

- Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after violent crackdown [Straits Times]

- Philippines to bar entry of foreigners, some nationals as Covid-19 cases climb [Asia Ones]

- Sri Lanka to ban burqa and close 1,000 Islamic schools [The Guardian]

Video of the Day:

 

Related Articles

in Roundups

500k Trees for HCMC, US$10b Phone Exports and Trade Surplus

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links Roundup: Hanoi Continues Promotional Campaign on CNN in 2018

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. ▪ Ministry asks to protect teachers [SGGP] ▪ Vietnam's FLC aims to buy 24 Airb...

in Roundups

Morning Links: $2 Million Weasel Coffee Farm in Da Lat

- Cambodian import turns a Saigon staple [Thanh Nien]  - Journalist jailed for fatal road accident [Thanh Nien] - Vietnam Stocks to Climb 12% by Year-End on Valuations,...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 1 Dead, 7 Missing at Ship Collision Offshore Vietnam

- Tax incentives likely for tech-savvy enterprises [VNS]  - Vietnam wants US contributions to Asian security, development [VoV]  - Japan investment in Vietnam metr...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 433 VinMart Stores Close, VN Covid Vaccine Advances and Super Typhoon Goni to be Downgraded

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook. Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them...

in Roundups

Morning Links: 550 Houses Built Illegally in HCMC in One Month

- Vietnam to reduce corporate income tax rate to help businesses [Bloomberg]  - Vietnam planning new north-south air route [Thanh Nien]  - UNESCO vows help for Vietnam’s sustainable develo...

Partner Content

Urbanist Logo
 
Urbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist LogoUrbanist Logo
Copyright © 2021 Urbanist Network. All Rights Reserved