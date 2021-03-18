Morning Stories: Q4 VN Vaccine, Metro Line Trial, Hai Duong Eases Lockdown

Stay connected with Saigoneer on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

Each morning, we select some of the most important stories from Saigon, the rest of Vietnam and beyond, and digest them into short, accessible links so you can easily keep up with current affairs.

Vietnam

- Vietnam among world's 10 largest aviation markets [VnExpress]

- Vietnam expects mild summer [DTI News]

- Vietnam says homegrown COVID-19 vaccine to be available by fourth quarter [Tuoi Tre]

- New shipping route connecting Vietnam and US to be launched in May [Vietnam Times]

- HCMC plans to turn five suburban districts into urban districts, cities [Saigon Times]

- Man to appear in court over Vietnamese lorry deaths [Vietnam News]

- Hai Duong coronavirus hotspot set to ease social restrictions on March 18 [VoV]

- Vietnamese peacekeepers injected with Covid-19 vaccine [Hanoi Times]

- HCMC determined to speed up work on metro line Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien [SGGP]

- HCM City plans to carry out trial run of elevated section of metro line No.1 in late 2021 [Vietnam Plus]

Other

- Singapore's PatSnap becomes unicorn as Softbank and Tencent invest [Nikkei]

- In landmark ruling, Japan court says not allowing same-sex marriage is 'unconstitutional' [Channel News Asia]

- Myanmar Buddhist group signals break with authorities after violent crackdown [Straits Times]

- Philippines to bar entry of foreigners, some nationals as Covid-19 cases climb [Asia Ones]

- Sri Lanka to ban burqa and close 1,000 Islamic schools [The Guardian]

Video of the Day: